Meghan Markle's 'breathtaking' dress she copied straight from Princess Diana's wardrobe

When it comes to royal fashion icons, Princess Diana remains the ultimate style reference, even more than twenty years after her passing.

Younger royals have always looked up to her, and from Princess Kate to Princess Eugenie, there isn’t one member of the House of Windsor who hasn’t channelled Princess Di at least once.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, herself has done it many times while she was a working royal, taking inspiration from her mother-in-law in both the styles and colours she chose.

One particular outfit that Prince Harry’s wife wore in 2021 bore a striking resemblance to a famous look his mother sported in 1995.

During a trip to Argentina in the mid-90s, Diana attended a dinner hosted by Alpi, a children’s health charity, and she wore a stunning above-the-knee red dress by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker.

© Getty Images Meghan first wore her vibrant gown in November 2021 at the Salute To Freedom Gala

She paired the beautiful dress with pointy pumps and a small evening bag, all in the same shade of red. She also wore bright red nail polish and a light touch of lipstick in the same hue.

When Meghan Markle stepped out in New York for the Salute To Freedom Gala in November 2021, wearing a gorgeous red gown with a neckline reminiscent of the one worn by Harry and William’s mother all those years ago, royal fans immediately saw the resemblance.

The Duchess wore a Carolina Herrera gown from the Pre-Fall 2022 collection, which she accessorised with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

How Princess Diana inspired Meghan Markle’s style

Royal watchers know that the red gown was not the only outfit Meghan wore that was heavily inspired by Diana’s fabulous sense of style and elegance.

"Meghan Markle took style cues from her late mother-in-law when she stepped out in a stunning red gown at the Salute To Freedom Gala. However, it's not the first time Prince Harry's wife has done so," says HELLO!’s Lifestyle Writer Katie Daly.

"Often taking inspiration from the clean lines, timeless silhouettes, daring hemlines and classic neutrals that Diana used to wear. One of Meghan's greatest sartorial strengths is being able to accessorise a look perfectly, a skill she shares with Diana, who always carried handbags and chose heels that tied the look together seamlessly."

© Getty Images Princess Diana looking stuynning in red while in Argentina in 1995

When she traded sunny California and her acting career for London and a place in the British royal family, Meghan Markle likely felt the need to adjust her style to her new role.

And who better than the ultimate royal fashion icon, the people’s Princess and, incidentally, her mother-in-law, to get inspiration from?

The Duchess of Sussex channelled Diana

Meghan was always inspired by Diana, but there were occasions when she chose outfits that were particularly similar to the ones the late Princess of Wales used to wear.

It’s impossible not to mention the suits, loved and frequently worn by both royal women.

© Getty Meghan Markle wearing a sand-coloured Ralph Lauren suit

At the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York City last April, Meghan Markle wore a sand-coloured double-breasted Ralph Lauren suit and a white t-shirt, similar to one Princess Diana was spotted wearing while out and about in London with Prince William in 1997.

Another common fashion ground they share is their love for the colours red and green, which Meghan often wears when she is not sporting her signature nude looks.

Diana was daring with colours and wore anything from pink to yellow, but she had a sweet spot for red and green as well. She also didn’t shy away from a print, while Meghan’s style has been more understated so far, yet always effortlessly glamorous.