Pippa Middleton's slinky second bridesmaid dress for Kate's royal wedding is still so elite

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their thirteenth wedding anniversary on Monday and we went down a total rabbit hole looking at photographs of the big day. Wasn't it just spectacular?

It was also one of the first times the world noticed Princess Kate's younger sister, Pippa. The mother-of-three literally went viral after stepping out in a one-of-a-kind satin gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

© Getty Princess Kate and her sister, Pippa, on her wedding day

The simple style inspired so many duplicates from other brands wanting to emulate the royal look. Looking back, it really was a game-changing moment for Pippa; she was affectionately referred to as 'Her Royal Hotness' and social media was flooded with favourable comments about her.

© Getty Pippa Middleton looked stunning as Kate's bridesmaid

Pippa, just like her sister, also changed for the evening reception. Whilst Prince William's wife Kate changed into a satin A-line skirted style that had a sweetheart neckline, complete with a sweet cream cardigan, her sister also changed too. The brunette beauty wore an exquisite plunging number by British luxury brand Alice Temperley that stole the show.

The satin design had beautiful bejewelled detail at the waist and the shoulder and really wouldn't look out of place today - it could easily be worn to both a wedding and a black tie event. If you are looking for something classic yet glamorous for a special occasion, a dress like this is ideal.

© Shutterstock Pippa Middleton wearing her green Temperley dress

Speaking to British Vogue at the time, the designer said: "I was honoured that Ms Pippa Middleton asked us to design her dress for the royal wedding evening reception. Pippa is a beautiful young woman and a delight to work with. She looked incredible and the green colour looks great on her skin tone."

Pippa accessorised the look perfectly by adding gorgeous heels by Aruna Seth and a stunning crystallised clutch.

Pippa famously spoke about the attention her appearance received on the day with very good humour. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and – you may say – its backside," she later joked. Hilarious!