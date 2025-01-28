Princess Kate's choice of £4k accessory sparks major online debate

Dressing for the occasion takes on a whole new meaning when you're the Princess of Wales; not only does she ensure she wears appropriate footwear and elegant clothing that abide by royal rules, but she also regularly pays tribute to the host or event.

That may mean donning the nation's colours for royal tours, or most recently, wearing Jewish designers for her outing to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. But did you spot the accessory that divided fans?

Kate joined her husband Prince William at a reception held for around 50 Holocaust survivors at the Guildhall in London on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Black Roland Mouret flares, a black Boden cashmere jumper and a smart Catherine Walker coat made up her sombre outfit accessorised with a Chanel Mini Flap bag, which retails for £4,080.

© Getty Images Kate wore a Chanel bag as she attended a ceremony commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day

The latter sparked controversy due to founder and French designer Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel's historical connections to Nazi collaborators in the Second World War.

Chanel's history

The story goes that she turned to Nazi laws to attempt to reclaim control of Parfums Chanel after French businessman Pierre Wertheimer took a 70 per cent share to expand Chanel No. 5 in the American market in 1924.

A 20 per cent share went to Paris department store Galeries Lafayette founder Théophile Bader, who planned to be the first venue to offer the fragrance to the general public, leaving Coco Chanel with just 10 per cent.

© Keystone Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel used Nazi laws to attempt to regain control of her company in the Second World War

Clearly discontent with the arrangement, Coco Chanel had spent years trying to regain full control. In 1941, the designer - who was involved in Nazi espionage - tried to exploit the Nazi seizure of all Jewish-owned property and businesses for her own interests, since the Wertheimers were Jewish.

However, Pierre had legally transferred his shares to French businessman and Christian, Félix Amiot, to protect his interests temporarily. Félix returned them to Pierre following the end of the war, and the Wertheimers and Chanel renegotiated the original 1924 contract.

Chanel is now under the control of Pierre's grandchildren, brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer. This more recent history with Jewish co-owners could be why Princess Kate chose to wear Chanel.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate previously wore a vintage 1995 Chanel blazer

She has often worn the brand – which is known for luxurious fashion and fragrances today – to other events such as the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in 2023, where she teamed a black and white Self-Portrait dress with a chic Chanel clutch, and the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core, where she modelled a 1995 vintage blue tweed jacket by Chanel.

Fans were left divided by Kate's latest look, with some pointing out it wasn't ideal to wear Chanel for this particular event given the brand's past connotations with Nazi Germany, while others defended her choice based on its current owners.

© Getty Images Chanel is now owned by Jewish brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer

One X user described Kate's move as a "lack of self-awareness" while another countered: "The brand has been owned by a Jewish family for more than a century. She is the Queen of sartorial diplomacy."

Poignant jewellery

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate accessorised with poignant pearls

Kate also wore poignant jewellery to the event on Monday, including a layered pearl necklace from Jewish-owned brand Susan Caplan.

She added Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings, which were a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II. The gemstones are often worn during mourning to represent tears, a tradition begun by Queen Victoria following the death of her beloved Prince Albert in 1861.

