Lady Gabriella Kingston's quiet message of 'eternal love' on sombre occasion

Lady Gabriella Kingston was poised and elegant as she paid her respects to the late Duchess of Kent earlier this week, attending both her private vigil on Monday and her funeral on Tuesday. For the former, Gabriella, also known as Ella, wore the 'Mocha' belted coat dress from Catherine Walker with satin lapels and a structured collar, finishing her dark-hued ensemble with Jimmy Choo suede heels and a wide-brimmed hat. The following day, the 44-year-old daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent once again wore her designer low-heel shoes with a coat dress from the same designer. The navy blue 'Nero' dress featured large buttons down the front and a high neckline, but there was one sentimental accessory that she wore on both poignant occasions.

Delicate 'Shanghai' pearl earrings from Cassandra Goad completed her look, and while the brand describes the £4.5k curved diamond and pearl design as representing "the generous bends of the Whangpoo river as it weaves around the city of Shanghai," it also gives the illusion of the infinity symbol.

Fan account, Royal Fashion Daily, which extensively reports on royal style, explained the symbolism behind the earrings in the context of the funeral. "The pearls themselves may stand for tears, but the infinity shape adds the promise of eternity. It suggests that while we cry today for the loss, love itself is unending and the bond will go on infinitely," they wrote in a Substack post.

© Getty Images Lady Gabriella Kingston wore Cassandra Goad eternity pearl earrings

They added it showed "soft strength", as "choosing to wear a symbol of eternity at a funeral is an act of hope – hope that grief will one day be replaced by peace, that the pain of loss will transform into sweet remembrance that endures." Noting the fact that this was worn to a royal funeral, which could be subject to "conservative" dress codes, RFD concluded: "An infinity pearl jewel allows a touch of personalisation that is still within protocol."

Pearl symbolism

Etiquette expert and founder of EtiquetteExpert.Org, Jo Hayes, reiterated why pearls are a popular choice for funeral attire. "Jewellery-wise, modest, discrete jewellery should be worn - pearls or diamonds are the perfect choice. A coloured gemstone may pass, but it must not be too bright, flashy or distracting. We’re going for a sombre, respectful tone," she told HELLO!.

She added that while we don't know the specific dress code stipulated in this case, there is a general royal funeral etiquette and Catholic funeral etiquette for both men's and women's clothing. "A dark suit for men - black or navy blue. A dark grey suit would also pass, but I’d suggest men opt for the darkest shades possible," she said, as proven by the Prince of Wales, King Charles and more.

"For women, all-black, modest clothing - dress or skirt, plus coat if desired - with hemlines falling at or below the knee. Women will also be required to wear a black mantilla (also known as a sacred veil, or church veil), or other black head-covering (hat/headpiece) as a sign of respect for both the church and the deceased," Jo explained, and Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate folllowed suit with their respectful outfits – all of which featured pearls.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Princess of Wales wore a three-strand pearl necklace Princess Kate The Princess of Wales wore a three-strand pearl necklace gifted to her from the late Queen Elizabeth II, which she had previously worn to the funerals for the late Prince Philip and Her Late Majesty.

© Getty Images The Princess Royal was pictured with delicate pearl earrings Princess Anne Princess Anne accessorised her black ensemble with gold earrings with a pearl in the centre. She also added pops of colour with her silk neck scarf and purple flower on her hat.

© Getty Images The Duke of Kent was supported by his daughter at the funeral Lady Helen Taylor The Duchess of Kent's daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, broke up her black outfit with a pearl necklace and matching earrings.

© WireImage Flora Vesterberg looked elegant in blue at the late Duchess' funeral Flora Vesterberg Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Vesterberg's creamy pearls popped against her navy funeral dress.

Duchess of Kent's death

The Duchess of Kent, who simply went by Mrs Kent after stepping back from royal duties and teaching in a school in Hull for 13 years, died on 4 September at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral at Westminster Cathedral marked the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

Alongside Lady Gabriella, several other royals descended on Westminster Cathedral in their droves to celebrate her life, including her husband, the Duke of Kent, children Lady Helen Taylor, Lord Nicholas Windsor, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and 10 grandchildren, including Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Marina Windsor.