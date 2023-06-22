Zara Tindall steals the show in lacy fit-and-flare dress at Royal Ascot

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall arrived on day three of the racing event

Zara Tindall looked beautiful as ever for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday, as she arrived once again with her husband Mike Tindall.

This time, Zara dressed in crisp white for her day watching the racing, wearing a summery lace dress with a fit-and-flare silhouette and a pretty keyhole neckline, and adding a gorgeous floral hat to complete her look.

The royal also chose statement pearl earrings and an Aspinal of London 'hat box' bag to complete her look, which features a chic top handle.

As ever Mike complemented wife Zara by wearing a tailored morning suit with a top hat and a neutral waistcoat.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara wore a beautiful white lace dress to Ladies' Day at Ascot

The happy couple were also joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh, who looked lovely in a floral dress, and her father Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones.

It's been a busy week for Zara and Mike, as they've attended every day of Royal Ascot so far.

Duchess Sophie also attended Ascot on Thursday, with her 92-year-old father Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones

For day one of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, Zara looked pretty in pastels in a stunning botanical print dress from another Australian brand, Leo Lin, and a sweet matching boater hat by Sarah Cant Millinery.

For Wednesday's look, she chose a deep navy blue midi dress by Laura Green London, teamed with an emerald green headpiece by Juliette Millinery and metallic high street heels from Dune.

© Getty Zara wore a blue Laura Green dress on day two of Royal Ascot, which she accessorised with a gorgeous green hat by Juliette Millinery

Zara has also been rocking her rarely-seen wedding ring stack during her outings at Royal Ascot, wearing two platinum bands either side of her diamond engagement ring.

Usually, the equestrian chooses to just wear her diamond-studded wedding band with her engagement ring, though she did also add her eternity ring during another appearance at Ascot back in 2019.

© Getty Images Zara has also been wearing her statement diamond eternity ring

Zara was also joined by her mother Princess Anne at Ascot on Wednesday, who wore a beautiful dress in pale blue and a poignant brooch from her royal jewellery collection.

READ NEXT: Zara Tindall’s makeup artist reveals the ‘clean girl’ foundation she swears by for special occasions

The special heirloom was in fact made from the Aquamarine Pine Flower tiara, which the Princess Royal had altered in order to make the pretty pin.

© Getty Zara and her mother Princess Anne twinned in blue at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

The headpiece was originally gifted to Anne on her 1973 wedding day by the Queen Mother, which Anne still wears in its reimagined form.

Anne and Zara share a close bond, and Zara has often spoken of how much she admires her mum and treasures her guidance.

© Getty Zara looked beautiful in pastel florals for day one of Ascot

She has even said that Princess Anne gave her some sage advice when it comes to royal dressing, telling The Telegraph: "Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy."

Zara's husband Mike even likes to get involved with her racing fashion – of which she has become famous for – and has even tried on a couple of her statement hats over the years.

© Instagram Mike has hilariously posed in some of Zara's hats before

During the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022, Mike sported Zara's red floral hat in a cheeky photo, and continued the joke by doing the same at the Epsom and Royal Ascot races that summer.

In March 2023, he once again couldn't resist that he was getting excited to see Zara's headwear for the Cheltenham Races, sharing a video of different hats before adding a shot of himself wearing one of her blue floral numbers from the Epsom Derby in 2022. We love seeing their co-ordinating looks!