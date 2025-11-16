Queen Mary is an icon of modern royal style in asymmetrical belt and wide-leg trousers

Queen Mary has once again proved she's a modern style icon with a recent accessory choice for a royal outing abroad. The Danish royal, 53, was recently in Brazil for the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, making a solo trip overseas for the event. Mary looked effortlessly chic from head to toe for her visit to Utinga Park on 12 November, where she met with local Indigenous leaders. The royal opted for a sophisticated buttoned white shirt for the occasion, which she tucked into a pair of rust-coloured wide-leg trousers.

As for jewellery, Mary wore a gold necklace with an intricate twist detail at the front and a pair of dangling earrings with a pearl drop and stone colour to match her trousers. The Danish royal finished off her outfit with a modern touch, wearing an eye-catching wide asymmetrical belt with a special nod to her native Australia. The belt appeared to be the 'Lonni' Wide Waist Belt from Aussie brand Seed Heritage - as identified by royal style blogger Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram. According to the blogger, the royal paired her look with designer Michael Kors sunglasses and Prada ballet flats. Mary wore the outfit for the final day of her three-day visit to Brazil.

© AFP via Getty Images Denmark's Queen Mary and Denmark's Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, Jacob Jansen walk with local Indigenous leaders during their visit to Utinga Park

The Australian-born Danish queen is one of Europe's most glamorous royals; from her chic casual ensembles to resplendent ballgowns, the royal loves to give a masterclass on blending modern and classic fashion pieces. While Mary incorporates luxurious designer items into her style, the royal has also proved throughout the years to be sustainable with her wardrobe choices, often rewearing outfits for public occasions.

Mary loves to wear items from her native Australia

The Tasmanian-born royal has incorporated Australian brands into her wardrobe from time to time. She's worn the likes of Scanlan Theodore, Canopy Bay and Moss & Spy, but one of her favourites is Sydney-based label, Zimmermann. In June 2025, the royal attended the Global Fashion Summit wearing a two-tone woven belt from Zimmerman. In September 2024, Mary wore a floral print puff-sleeve button-up blouse from Zimmerman for a visit to the University of Copenhagen. The royal appeared to borrow the shirt from her daughter, Princess Josephine, who first wore it for her father King Frederik's birthday celebrations in May. More recently on 1 November, Mary attended the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza wearing a lace top and pencil skirt co-ord once again from Zimmermann.