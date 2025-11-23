Princess Kate nails 'Gen Z' fashion trends and makes them millennial- here's proof

In case you have been living on Mars, you may not know about the whole 'Gen Z' era. Let me enlighten you! Gen Z is how many categorise a group of people who were born between 1997 and 2012. When it comes to this generation's fashion choices, they are famously individual - it's all about embracing micro trends in their own way and looking unique by adding standout vintage pieces. The 'classic' look is out for a Gen Z-er - timeless pieces and workwear items like basic tailoring just don't cut it.

Although the Princess of Wales is one of the world's most famous millennials - born between 1981 and 1996 - and loves classic, well-made items that stand the test of time, she actually has embraced plenty of Gen Z trends throughout her time as a working royal.

The Princess of Wales is a millenial

"The Princess of Wales is a style icon to many, whether we’re obsessing over her longer length hair, the warm colour tones, and perfectly coiffed ringlets, or her impressive Jenny Packham dress collection," Freelance Fashion Journalist, Maisie Bovingdon, tells HELLO!.

© Getty Maisie explians that Kate has recently taken on various Gen Z trends

"What stands out about Kate is that she adheres to the royal fashion rules, but keeps her outfits modern and on-trend, yet still appropriate for the royal engagements she attends. This is interesting, and no mean feat, considering her style has subtly shifted and she has recently adopted Gen Z trends," she adds.

Maisie explains: "We consider Gen Z fashion to be unapologetically 'you'. It’s relaxed fits, low-rise designs, layering, and being bold with prints, textile combinations. In some ways, I consider Gen Z fashion a return to the 90s and 00s, from bootleg jeans and low-rise waist bands, to trainers over (god forbid) stiletto heels, and utility garments."

Kate's Gen Z fashion moments

While it's highly doubtful we will ever see Kate in a pair of low-riders or a baggy T-shirt, she has worn a few items the Gen Z crowd would adopt, and has put her own classic spin on them.

© Matt Porteous Kate looked incredible in her latest portrait Kate's 43rd birthday portrait Kicking off the year in January, the royal family released this stunning portrait of Kate in celebration of her birthday. This was such a Gen Z look. "Kate sported a shirt, with jeans, a checked scarf and a blazer," quips Maisie. "It's simple, minimalist, but so effective. The blazer she opted for has a more relaxed fit rather than the tailored blazers we often see royals wearing. But the scarf in the on-trend gingham check screamed Gen Z, especially how she styled it. Gingham, houndstooth and other checked prints have been hugely popular, which we put down to Gen Z bringing back the heritage and vintage-inspired designs," the fashion expert explains. "Some millennials would typically cocoon their necks in a scarf and then tuck it in at the front to ensure it doesn’t fly away - a real style hack, or so we thought. Yet, Kate did the opposite. Instead, she took style tips from younger adults and loosely draped the scarf around her neck - if she swung one end over one shoulder, it wouldn’t surprise us. Could we see her in a neckerchief next? I think so. Maybe even a cashmere scarf that gives Little Red Riding Hood vibes, though a knitted bonnet/snood may be too far."





© Getty Kate wore bootcut jeans in 2023 Princess Kate wearing bootcut jeans and wide-legged trousers Kate has always loved close-fitting denim, and has longtime been a fan of the mighty bootcut. "Bootleg jeans were a throwback to the 90s, but have made a revival in recent times," explains Maisie. "Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted Kate in the chic cut, which elongates her slender legs.

© Getty The royal really suits wide-legged trousers, a Gen Z staple "She also veers to wide leg trousers, specifically wide leg suit trousers to match with a relaxed fit blazer - a co-ord I am very much on board with. This is so refreshing to see, as tailored trousers with a tapered leg are a style Gen Z would really turn their noses up at."



The royal has worn so many bows in her time The Princess of Wales wearing a bow Mother of three Kate has always championed a bow or two. She has been spotted wearing one in her hair, and even attached to her coat, as well as a part of her blouse. "Kate has taken another leaf out of the Gen Z style book as she has been spotted wearing a lot of bows, but not dainty little ties, rather oversized bows, which make quite the statement. While some may question whether bows are truly Gen Z, it’s more that she is experimenting with textures, colours, and extra detail. She is breaking out of the royal fashion rule book and showing her personality, which feels very fashion-forward, and this confidence is an admirable trait of Gen Z."



© Photo: PA Kate wears famously sporty clothes at active royal events Kate sporting the 'Gorpcore' look Kate is a known sporty girl, and we've seen her in trainers and athletic wear many times over. Maisie agrees. "We have often seen Kate slip into her padded outdoors jacket, a pair of waterproof combat-style trousers, and trainers to get stuck into activities, yachting and indoor tournaments. While some will classify this as merely practical outdoor all-weather clothing, it can also be considered as Kate honouring the Gen-Z 'Gorpcore' trend." And what exactly is 'Gorpcore?' Maisie explains that it's "where utility, outdoor clothes are styled as everyday street style - think puffer jackets with jeans, cargo trousers, waterproof macs, fleeces, and walking trainers."