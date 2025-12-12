Princess Kate's lesson on wearing brown tights just proved black stockings are out for 2026

The royal teamed her MaxMara Studio coat with brown tights and a patterned dress in 2012
2012
In 2012, Kate was pictured on an official visit to the Peterborough City Hospital. Then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, she wore a buttermilk-coloured coat by MaxMara Studio, with a pair of brown boots that exquisitely matched her brown tights. The colourway of the look was slightly muted, and the tights gave the ensemble a warm finish.
Kate chose her brown tights in 2013, which she wore with her Stuart Weitzman boots
2013
Kate was widely regarded as the best-dressed at the Cheltenham Festival in 2013. Looking tailored and formal, the royal wore a peach-toned coat by Joseph and amped up the finish by sporting a myriad of brown accessories; her 'Betty Boop' hat by Lock & Co, brown suede Stuart Weitzman 'Zipkin' boots, a brown suede clutch by Emmy London and mocha-toned tights to match.
The royal's brown tights completed her Yuletide look in 2014
2014
On Christmas Day in 2014, Kate attended a church service at Sandringham and the waiting crowds that formed loved her autumnal look, which consisted of a luxurious, light brown coat by Moloh, her beloved pillbox hat by Lock & Co, and a pair of Cornelia James brown gloves. Her coordinating brown tights were the ideal mirroring accompaniment.
Brown tights, the facts
There has been a huge search for brown tights lately
LTK, one of the world's most well-known shopping apps, has seen a huge interest in brown tights. In their weekly trend spotlight round-up, the platform noted that searches for this trend went up by 100 per cent this week alone.
How to style brown tights
Stylist Georgie Gray is a huge fan of brown tights
Georgie explains that brown tights can look 'effortlessly polished;
Georgie, who has styled an abundance of celebrities, including Mollie-Mae Hague, added: "Softer than black and richer than nude, they add instant depth to any outfit while keeping things effortlessly polished."
Remarking on their comeback into style, the talented professional mused: "Their return isn't about nostalgia, it's about a new code for sophisticated dressing. Everyone's rediscovering their power; they lengthen the leg, elevate the outfit, and whisper 'luxury' without trying."
Brown tights can be versatile and chic
Georgie, who put together Zara McDermott's red carpet look for the 2022 BRIT Awards, helpfully explained: "Think of them as the warm-toned filter your winter looks have been waiting for this season. It’s all about espressos, caramels, and mochas. Style them with chunky knits, mini skirts, or tonal layers for that effortless 'I just get fashion' energy. Versatile, chic, and understated in the best way, brown tights aren't just trending, they’re officially a wardrobe essential," she advises.