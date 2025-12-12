Princess Kate's lesson on wearing brown tights just proved black stockings are out for 2026

The Princess of Wales has always been respectable and modest with her fashion choices. No matter what royal engagement she's attending, you can bet her hemline will be the correct length, she won't be exposing any skin, and her entire ensemble will have a classic aesthetic.

When it comes to the art of wearing hosiery, the mother-of-three has it down to a fine art. The brunette royal, who was recently described as the 'Eternal Influencer' by British Vogue, is never without her trusty tights. From nude, flesh-toned to opaque and black, Kate has worn them all.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Princess of Wales is rarely seen without a pair of tights

She's even stepped out in brown tights, which are incredibly current right now. As a fashion editor with over fifteen years of experience writing about fashion trends, I am delighted to see that brown tights have returned to the forefront of fashion for 2025. I personally find them more flattering than black, as they give the wearer a softer tone that suits many different skin pigments. I also think brown tights can look sophisticated and elegant, too. Take a quick scroll through your Instagram feed, and you will be met with copious amounts of content creators opting to go brown with their hosiery. Pioneering Kate has been wearing her brown tights since 2012. Which look is your favourite?

The Princess of Wales wearing brown tights

© Getty Images The royal teamed her MaxMara Studio coat with brown tights and a patterned dress in 2012 2012 In 2012, Kate was pictured on an official visit to the Peterborough City Hospital. Then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, she wore a buttermilk-coloured coat by MaxMara Studio, with a pair of brown boots that exquisitely matched her brown tights. The colourway of the look was slightly muted, and the tights gave the ensemble a warm finish.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

© Getty Images Kate chose her brown tights in 2013, which she wore with her Stuart Weitzman boots 2013 Kate was widely regarded as the best-dressed at the Cheltenham Festival in 2013. Looking tailored and formal, the royal wore a peach-toned coat by Joseph and amped up the finish by sporting a myriad of brown accessories; her 'Betty Boop' hat by Lock & Co, brown suede Stuart Weitzman 'Zipkin' boots, a brown suede clutch by Emmy London and mocha-toned tights to match.

© WireImage The royal's brown tights completed her Yuletide look in 2014 2014 On Christmas Day in 2014, Kate attended a church service at Sandringham and the waiting crowds that formed loved her autumnal look, which consisted of a luxurious, light brown coat by Moloh, her beloved pillbox hat by Lock & Co, and a pair of Cornelia James brown gloves. Her coordinating brown tights were the ideal mirroring accompaniment.

Brown tights, the facts

© Getty Images There has been a huge search for brown tights lately LTK, one of the world's most well-known shopping apps, has seen a huge interest in brown tights. In their weekly trend spotlight round-up, the platform noted that searches for this trend went up by 100 per cent this week alone.

How to style brown tights

© @georgiegraystyle Stylist Georgie Gray is a huge fan of brown tights "Brown tights are having a major comeback, and it's no mystery why they’re the quiet luxury of legwear," Georgie Gray, professional stylist, tells HELLO!.



© Getty Images Georgie explains that brown tights can look 'effortlessly polished; Georgie, who has styled an abundance of celebrities, including Mollie-Mae Hague, added: "Softer than black and richer than nude, they add instant depth to any outfit while keeping things effortlessly polished." Remarking on their comeback into style, the talented professional mused: "Their return isn't about nostalgia, it's about a new code for sophisticated dressing. Everyone's rediscovering their power; they lengthen the leg, elevate the outfit, and whisper 'luxury' without trying."