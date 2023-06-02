Princess Beatrice's attendance at Jordan wedding has royal fans all saying the same thing

Princess Beatrice's surprise appearance at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif's wedding on Thursday sparked a major reaction from fans.

The Princess, 34, wowed in not one but two gowns for the ceremony and the evening banquet – a silver embellished number by Needle & Thread, and a shimmering blush pink dress by Reem Acra.

And for the second time ever, Beatrice wore a tiara, bringing back her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's sparkling headpiece that was gifted to her for her wedding day to Prince Andrew in 1986 by the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh. See Beatrice's dazzling arrival at the banquet in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice unearths mother Sarah Ferguson's York tiara for Jordan royal banquet

Beatrice's attendance at the Jordan royal wedding saw royal watchers take to social media, with many expressing the same opinion about the Princess.

"I wish Princess Beatrice was a working royal, she’s amazing at it! But I don’t blame her for wanting her career, I’m still hoping she changes her mind," one said.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo takes to Instagram during royal wedding to share personal photos

SEE: Princess Kate curtsies to Queen Rania at Jordan royal wedding

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a surprise appearance at the royal wedding

Beatrice looked incredible in a Needle & Thread dress

"I would love to see HRH Sophie The Duchess of Edinburgh and HRH Princess Beatrice team up for several if not many working Royal engagements. I think they would make a hit!" another agreed.

"Can we all just agree that Princess Beatrice needs to be a working royal so we can see more of her and Ed," a third added, while another commented: "I honestly think that Princess Beatrice should become a full time working royal. Because I think behind the scenes she actually supports her uncle and she already does amazing charity work etc."

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's tiara

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo greeted the Jordan royal family

Beatrice does not currently carry out royal duties because she has a full-time role as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti, but she also has several patronages and charities she works with. Her patronages include dyslexia charity, Helen Arkell, the Oscar's Book Prize, and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi are parents to one-year-old Sienna. Property developer Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna with her cousin August

Edoardo proposed to Beatrice during an Italian getaway in September 2019, and the couple tied the knot in an intimate lockdown wedding in July 2020. The ceremony took place privately in Windsor, with Buckingham Palace sharing a handful of photographs after the nuptials.

Royal bride Beatrice looked beautiful in a remodelled Norman Hartnell gown that belonged to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe tiara, which Elizabeth wore on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.