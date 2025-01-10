Princess Kate's four ultimate style staples in her birthday portrait - did you spot them all?

The ever-beautiful Princess of Wales celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday, and her husband Prince William released the most dazzling photograph in her honour.

In a very fashion-forward image, Kate was seen in a new, black and white photo, not only looking simply stunning but appearing super chic too.

© Matt Porteous Princess Kate stunned in a new portrait released on her 43rd birthday

It was as if she was chuckling at someone's joke off-camera.

WATCH: Princess Kate's Style Evolution

The mother-of-three posed like an off-duty supermodel, with her hands in her pockets.

Her outfit was timeless; she chose four incredible style staples that would suit any woman, no matter what age or size. Did you spot them all? In case you didn't, I've rounded them up for you.

Jeans

The Princess looks to be wearing a pair of super-flattering, dark denim jeans in the snap, which was captured by photographer Matt Porteous.

Kate wore a pair of jeans very like these from River Island

A great, well-fitting pair of jeans are an essential item. Yes, there are plenty of styles to choose from, but once you have found the pair that makes you feel great like Kate's, you're on to a winner. Jeans can be dressed up and down accordingly and never date. This high-waisted pair by River Island look very similar to Kate's and cost a reasonable £50.

White shirt

Kate's crisp white shirt was a great choice; the clean lines of a well-cut shirt will not only make you look svelte, but the colour reflects the light, making you appear more streamlined.

This stylish white shirt from Marks and Spencer is so chic

They look professional too and can be layered with other items. This M&S number has a great cut.

A black blazer

It appears that the Princess has added a black blazer into the mix, and it's easy to see why. Not only does it work magnificently with the shirt, but blazers can be paired with pretty much any item in your wardrobe.

This black, oversize blazer from TALA has Princess Kate written all over it

Be it jeans like Kate's, shorts, over a dress, or with tailored trousers, a well-fitting style will lightly skim the body and just give any look instant elegance. This TALA style has made waves with shoppers online and features exaggerated shoulder pads which streamline the body, as well as so many helpful, hidden pockets.

A statement scarf

Kate wore her black and white gingham scarf draped around her shoulders, but the great thing about a scarf is it can be styled in countless ways.

A statement scarf can be worn many ways. This one is from John Lewis

It can twist around your neck to create a snood-like effect in the winter, with a knot to add some interest, and can even be won in place of jewellery. This checked design by John Lewis is very like Kate's and would carry you through to spring, too.