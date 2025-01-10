Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton nails four style staples in her birthday picture - did you spot them all?
Subscribe
Kate Middleton nails four style staples in her birthday picture - did you spot them all?
Kate Middleton smiling as she wears the Team GB Official Supporter's Scarf for the London 2012 Olympic Games before meeting the British hockey team at the Riverside Arena during a visit to the Olympic Park in London© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate's four ultimate style staples in her birthday portrait - did you spot them all?

The Princess of Wales has always been a style icon

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The ever-beautiful Princess of Wales celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday, and her husband Prince William released the most dazzling photograph in her honour.

In a very fashion-forward image, Kate was seen in a new, black and white photo, not only looking simply stunning but appearing super chic too.

Kate Middleton stuns in jeans and a white shirt in new portrait released on 43rd birthday© Matt Porteous
Princess Kate stunned in a new portrait released on her 43rd birthday

It was as if she was chuckling at someone's joke off-camera. 

WATCH: Princess Kate's Style Evolution

The mother-of-three posed like an off-duty supermodel, with her hands in her pockets. 

Her outfit was timeless; she chose four incredible style staples that would suit any woman, no matter what age or size. Did you spot them all? In case you didn't, I've rounded them up for you.

Jeans

The Princess looks to be wearing a pair of super-flattering, dark denim jeans in the snap, which was captured by photographer Matt Porteous.

Jeans from River Island
Kate wore a pair of jeans very like these from River Island

 A great, well-fitting pair of jeans are an essential item. Yes, there are plenty of styles to choose from, but once you have found the pair that makes you feel great like Kate's, you're on to a winner. Jeans can be dressed up and down accordingly and never date. This high-waisted pair by River Island look very similar to Kate's and cost a reasonable £50.

White shirt

Kate's crisp white shirt was a great choice; the clean lines of a well-cut shirt will not only make you look svelte, but the colour reflects the light, making you appear more streamlined. 

White shirt from Marks and Spencer
This stylish white shirt from Marks and Spencer is so chic

They look professional too and can be layered with other items. This M&S number has a great cut.

A black blazer

It appears that the Princess has added a black blazer into the mix, and it's easy to see why. Not only does it work magnificently with the shirt, but blazers can be paired with pretty much any item in your wardrobe. 

Black oversize blazer from TALA
This black, oversize blazer from TALA has Princess Kate written all over it

Be it jeans like Kate's, shorts, over a dress, or with tailored trousers, a well-fitting style will lightly skim the body and just give any look instant elegance. This TALA style has made waves with shoppers online and features exaggerated shoulder pads which streamline the body, as well as so many helpful, hidden pockets.  

A statement scarf

Kate wore her black and white gingham scarf draped around her shoulders, but the great thing about a scarf is it can be styled in countless ways. 

Checked scarf from John Lewis
A statement scarf can be worn many ways. This one is from John Lewis

It can twist around your neck to create a snood-like effect in the winter, with a knot to add some interest, and can even be won in place of jewellery. This checked design by John Lewis is very like Kate's and would carry you through to spring, too.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More