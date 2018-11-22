We are certain that Europe's royal ladies are all in cahoots with each other over their outfits. The other week they all wore blue, then everyone was chic in black and now berry red and tweed have made a comeback. It's too bizarre to be coincidental. That said, we have a fabulous round up of regal fashion for you to peruse – and this week we're asking you to vote for your favourite royal outfit!
Will you go for Duchess Kate's cute magenta suit, Meghan's halter-neck ensemble from the Royal Variety Performance or perhaps the Queen's elegant pink outfit? Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia have once again showcased some amazing pieces, and the impossibly chic Monaco royal ladies have been out in some gorgeous winter coats.
Take a look through the photos then CLICK HERE TO VOTE!
Kate's berry suit
We all adored the Duchess of Cambridge's cute maroon skirt suit by Paule Ka this week, which we've seen her in several times before. The royal wore the outfit to University College London on Wednesday morning for a tour of the Neuroscience Laboratory.