13 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: Vote for your favourite royal outfit of the week!

From Meghan in Club Monaco to Queen Letizia in Carolina Herrera, see who topped the royal style hotlist this week…

...
Royal style watch: Vote for your favourite royal outfit of the week!
You're reading

Royal style watch: Vote for your favourite royal outfit of the week!

1/13
Next

Wow! Queen Maxima reigns supreme in ruby gown and diamonds at Amsterdam's Royal Palace
kate-middleton-maroon-skirt-suit

We are certain that Europe's royal ladies are all in cahoots with each other over their outfits. The other week they all wore blue, then everyone was chic in black and now berry red and tweed have made a comeback. It's too bizarre to be coincidental. That said, we have a fabulous round up of regal fashion for you to peruse – and this week we're asking you to vote for your favourite royal outfit!

Will you go for Duchess Kate's cute magenta suit, Meghan's halter-neck ensemble from the Royal Variety Performance or perhaps the Queen's elegant pink outfit? Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia have once again showcased some amazing pieces, and the impossibly chic Monaco royal ladies have been out in some gorgeous winter coats.

Take a look through the photos then CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

Kate's berry suit

We all adored the Duchess of Cambridge's cute maroon skirt suit by Paule Ka this week, which we've seen her in several times before. The royal wore the outfit to University College London on Wednesday morning for a tour of the Neuroscience Laboratory.

meghan-markle-dress-royal-variety

Meghan's Royal Variety gown

The week has undeniably been dominated by the Duchess of Sussex's stunning halter-neck outfit from the Royal Variety Performance on Monday evening. The former Suits star, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, dazzled in a monochrome floral top by Safiyaa, teamed with a black floor-length skirt.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

meghan-markle-club-monaco-coat

Meghan's burgundy dress

Here Meghan is again in a very similar shade to Duchess Kate – a beautiful berry shift dress with a velvet collar by Club Monaco. The royal teamed the frock with pointed black ankle boots and a matching coat, also by the US label.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

maxima

Queen Maxima's one-sleeved gown

Such a chic look! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore this stunning raspberry floor-length gown (we told you, loads of deep berry red!), for an official photograph at Amsterdam's Royal Palace on Wednesday. Maxima's one-sleeved dress is by Danish designer Claes Iversen from his Spring/Summer Couture collection.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

maxima-coat

Maxima's golden gloves

It's rare that gloves are the centre of attention in a royal outfit, but Queen Maxima totally nailed her accessories with this golden metallic pair. The Dutch monarch looked fantastic in a matching hat and classic tweed coat for a visit to a Horticultural Centre.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

letizia-skirt

Queen Letizia's ruby skirt

The Spanish monarch attended the centenary of the School of Nursing and of the Central Hospital of Cruz Roja in Madrid on Tuesday in this elegant autumnal outfit. Her red patterned skirt is by Carolina Herrera and her silk blouse by Boss. Letizia finished off her look with red heels, a Furla handbag and earrings by Tous.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

queen-letizia-1

Letizia's trendy tweed dress

We'd rarely think of putting brown and grey together but it really works. Queen Letizia stepped out in this stunning tweed dress by Pedro del Hierro, featuring a '50s style clasped waist belt and a falling tier of fabric over the front skirt. The royal wore the outfit to Madrid's Prado Museum.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

the-queen-pink-hat

The Queen in pink

Her Majesty chose a sunny colour for an outing to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in London on Tuesday. Her pink double-breasted coat and dress was created by designer Stewart Parvin, with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

kitty

Kitty's pretty in prints

Lady Kitty Spencer wore a gorgeous cloud-patterned dress to the Walpole British Luxury Awards 2018 at The Dorchester Hotel this week. Her gown is by Alice Temperley and features sassy cut-out shoulder detail.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

charlene

Charlene's chic coat

Princess Charlene of Monaco treated us to a truly elegant look on Monday morning as she joined her family to celebrate Monaco's National Day. Prince Albert and Charlene appeared on the balcony with their twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Charlene stunned in a patterned coat, Dior pearl earrings and a gorgeous black saucer hat.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

beatrice-bommero-new

Beatrice's camel coat

Doesn't Beatrice Borromeo look amazing? The wife of Pierre Casiraghi wore this camel-hued coat, black fascinator and shades for the Monaco celebrations. The oversize buttons and black cuff detail are a stylish twist.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

mary

Mary does tweed

Crown Princess Mary is super stylish in this cool outfit. We love her short, chic tweed jacket on top of an all-black ensemble, which she wore on UNICEF Children's Day in Denmark this week.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

amelia
Photo: © Instagram

Amelia's off duty look

We think Lady Amelia Windsor could wear just about anything. Here's the young royal totally nailing the casual look in Scotland in an on-trend camo jumper with pink tracksuit bottoms and a coordinating pink beanie. "Colours of the Glen," wrote Amelia on her Instagram page.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries