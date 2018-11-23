13 Photos | Fashion

Royal ladies in leather! See Duchesses Kate and Meghan, Princess Beatrice and more in their biker-chic looks

Photo: © Rex

Most of us would describe a leather jacket as being a definitive wardrobe staple – and it looks like the majority of our favourite royal ladies agree! But whether it's jackets, trousers or even dresses, just because you're a Duchess doesn't mean you can't add a bit of edge to your outfit with this ever-cool fabric. That's according to the likes of Kate, Meghan, Beatrice and Eugenie, anyway – since they've all been spotted out in chic leather outfits in their time.

Of course, leather has long been a fabric associated with durability and warmth – and is often a choice of the royals for outdoor activities – but increasingly, its somewhat, er, cooler connotations are being embraced. Ever the rebel, Princess Diana memorably stepped out for a night at the theatre in bold red leather trousers back in 1987, and was also fond of her voluminous bomber jacket. In fact, in one of the sweetest archived shots of the People's Princess, she was seen being gifted two adorable children's leather jackets for the young Princes William and Harry by singer Lionel Richie. Scroll down through our gallery to see all our favourite royals in biker-chick leathers…

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has long been a fan of leather garments, and wore this ultra-chic green pencil skirt by Hugo Boss for a visit to Sussex in October. The look gave many Suits fans some much-missed Rachel Zane vibes – doesn't she look gorgeous?

Photo: © Getty Images

Speaking of her former acting days, Meghan was often seen wearing leather biker jackets to toughen up her outfits. When she first began dating Prince Harry, she chose a deep berry studded number for the 2017 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.

Photo: © Getty Images

Back in 2016, she looked very striking in a pair of leather trousers for a Suits event in New York – and just look at that bold red lip! It's now thought that Meghan chooses not to wear bright lip colours, as she doesn't feel comfortable in them.

Photo: © Rex

The Duchess of Cambridge isn't often seen wearing leather outside of her shoes and handbags, but she does favour her Really Wild Nubuck Leather Gilet for outdoor engagements. She wore it for a school visit way back in 2012, and again in 2016 during a royal visit to India and Bhutan with Prince William.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Diana in her bold red leather trousers, for a theatre visit to the Phantom of the Opera in 1987. Hands-up if you'd still wear these today!

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Beatrice - who is known to be very modern with her style choices – is also a big fan of wearing leather. She stepped out in a leather mini dress for a night at Soho House in 2016, teaming it with a quirky varsity jacket for extra edge.

Photo: © Getty Images

Her sister Princess Eugenie is clearly just as keen to break the royal mould when it comes to fashion – she wore this gorgeous leather wrap dress to a product launch back in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images

This olive green shift dress, worn to a preview of the Frieze Art Fair in 2015, is equally as chic, don't you think?

Photo: © Getty Images

The Countess of Wessex seems to love her leather jacket, which she's been spotted in on a number of occasions. Here she was photographed at the Windsor Horse Show in May 2017, where she teamed it with a simple blouse, skirt and boots.

Photo: © Getty Images

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Spain's ever-stylish Queen Letizia is also a fan of leather, and has often been spotted in trousers, jackets and dresses in the sleek fabric. One of our favourite moments was in Madrid in February 2016, where she wore these perfectly-tailored cropped trousers to the opening of the ARCO art festival.

Photo: © Getty Images

This jacket and trouser combo is gorgeous, too – worn to a screening of the film Safety Last! in October 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco also loves a leather trouser, wearing hers with an ultra-chic blazer and checked top to the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala Kick Off Event in October 2017.

