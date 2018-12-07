15 Photos | Fashion

These are Duchess Kate's most stylish outfits of 2018 – see the pictures

These are Duchess Kate's most stylish outfits of 2018 – see the pictures

kate-diplomatic-corps
Photo: © Getty Images

It's been quite the year for the Duchess of Cambridge, hasn't it? The royal has welcomed her third child with Prince William, gained a sister-in-law and a new baby nephew! And since 2018 is drawing to a close, we thought we'd look back at Kate's best fashion moments over the past year – the 'Kate effect' remains as strong as ever, after all.

Of course, the Duchess spent the first half of the year looking elegant as ever in some of her favourite maternity brands – before returning from her break after having Prince Louis in October. And whether it was dressing her bump in a stunning Erdem gown during her royal tour of Sweden, or stepping out in Alexander McQueen at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, Kate pretty much nailed it every time, we reckon. Which is your favourite outfit of the year? Scroll down to see her greatest hits…

kate-sweden
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate kicked off 2018 with a royal tour of Sweden and Norway with husband Prince William in January. We loved this gorgeous Erdem midi dress she wore to an event in Stockholm – it's modern maternity dressing at it's best, right? Delicate hoop earrings and simple black heels completed the look – she even wore Princess Diana-esque blue eyeliner. Love.

kate-sweden-erdem
Photo: © Getty Images

For a star-studded dinner on day one of the tour, it was Erdem again, this time a floor-length floral silk gown with another high-neck silhouette. She teamed it with a Jimmy Choo clutch bag, pearl drop-earrings and her signature formal chignon.

kate-gown-norway
Photo: © Getty Images

At a dinner at the Royal Palace in Norway, the Duchess floored everyone with this stunning pale pink gown.

kate-orla-kiely
Photo: © Getty Images

Looking beautiful in a floral Orla Kiely dress at the National Portrait Gallery in February. Kate was clearly loving high, round necklines at the beginning of 2018. Battling the snowy conditions (remember the Beast from the East?), she chose pink and green gemstone earrings and nude accessories to complete the outfit.

kate-middleton-sophie-wessex
Photo: © Getty Images

She looked particularly elegant at the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange event at Buckingham Palace, too, alongside the Countess of Wessex – who was also gorgeous in Burberry. Kate's pretty monochrome dress, again by Erdem, suited her growing bump perfectly.

kate-blue
Photo: © Getty Images

It was beautiful blue for a trip to open the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre in Essex. The tailored coat is by one of her favourite brands, Goat, and features a pretty bow neckline.

kate-lindo-wing-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images

No doubt Kate's most special moment of the year! She stepped outside of the Lindo Wing with a baby Prince Louis in a red Jenny Packham dress.

kate-meghan-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

She wore one of her favourite Alexander McQueen coat dresses for Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May. Thought to have been chosen so as not to overshadow the bride, Kate has already worn the outfit on three other occasions – most notably for Princess Charlotte's christening.

kate-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images

Looking gorgeous in a sunny yellow Dolce and Gabbana dress at Wimbledon, teamed with new copper highlights and a bouncy blowdry.

kate-erdem
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate stunned in Erdem (once again!) for a visit to the Victoria & Albert Museum in October. The embellished bouclé-tweed midi dress, £1,395, fit her like a glove. She teamed it with her Jimmy Choo Romy heels in Bordeaux velvet. Love.

kate-gown
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess' fashion fans were thrilled to see her recycle one of her most memorable gowns – a teal Jenny Packham number – for the Tusk Awards in November. She even re-wore every accessory from her original 2012 look – from her platform sandals to her clutch bag.

prince-charles-birthday-portrait-with-grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate's pretty Alessandra Rich polka-dot midi dress is another favourite, worn for the adorable family portraits that marked Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

kate-tartan
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate might have just saved her best look of the year for December – how gorgeously festive did she look in her Emilia Wickstead tartan midi skirt, and on-trend slouchy boots? She teamed it with a cashmere cardigan by Brora, and her hair in her favourite bouncy blowdry.

kate-cyrpus
Photo: © Getty Images

Looking incredibly chic for a day-trip to Cyprus with Prince William, to visit serving personnel at RAF Akrotiri. Kate's olive green blazer is by Smythe, and her wide leg trousers were from Jigsaw – which she teamed with a simple white T-shirt, buckle belt and pointed heels.

