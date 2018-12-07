View Galleries
-
Royal ladies in leather! See Duchesses Kate and Meghan, Princess Beatrice and more in their biker-chic looks
-
Royal party dresses! See Duchess Kate, Meghan and Princess Diana in head-to-toe sequins
It's officially party season – and the shops are full of sequins, sparkles and tinsel – so who better to give us some fashion inspiration than...
-
Duchess Kate, Camilla and the Queen dazzle in tiaras at Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Corps reception – all the pictures
-
These are all of Duchess Kate's most beautiful royal tour hairstyles - see the pictures
-
One ex-Strictly professional performed in the show on Saturday night – did you notice?
Sunday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing wowed viewers with its emotional professional group number – which featured disabled dancers...