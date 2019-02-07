﻿
Royal style watch: latest outfits from Europe's most glamorous royals

Who's worn what this week

kate middleton
Photo: © Getty Images
Welcome to February, Royal Style Watchers! Time to see what our favourite royal ladies have been up to over the past week and take a good look at their chic outfits. We do hope the Duchess of Cornwall is having a quiet weekend as she's been out non-stop in a variety of elegant ensembles. Duchess Kate has wowed us in a bright green dress and the Countess of Wessex wore ALL the winter trends in one outfit on Wednesday. Queen Rania has stepped out twice and Lady Kitty Spencer's orange suit is to die for.

Time to Royal Style Watch!

Duchess Kate

We loved Kate in this vibrant green dress by Eponine on Tuesday when she visited Alperton Community School. Her L.K.Bennett ankle boots were pretty amazing too.

camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla has stepped out in several stunning outfits, so we thought we'd feature three of the best. First up, here she is in an elegant cobalt blue tweed coat with polka dot dress. So sophisticated.

camilla green
3/14

Such a gorgeous dazzling green gown! Camilla chose the dress for a dinner at the British Asian Trust on Tuesday evening.

camilla velvet
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Doesn't she look fabulous in this maroon velvet dress with white neckline? The royal wore the outfit to the Unicorn Theatre.

sophie wessex
5/14

Countess of Wessex

Sophie was bang on trend on Wednesday in this modern look. The royal wore a chic camel coat, red skirt and carried a leopard-print clutch bag on her visit to Cumbria.

queen letizia
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Queen Letizia

Another stylish outfit from the Spanish monarch. Letizia wore this elegant blue dress with patterned sleeves to a meeting in Madrid on Thursday.

lady kitty
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Lady Kitty Spencer

Wow, Kitty looks incredible in this tangerine suit with white piping detail. The niece of the late Princess Diana shared the snap on her Instagram page, writing: "Always the happiest evening with @zimmermann to start off #NYFW."

madeleine
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Princess Madeleine

Stunning! Sweden's Madeleine totally rocks these leather trousers as she arrives at a meeting in Stockholm.

queen coral
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

The Queen

Her Majesty's cheerful coral outfit got us in great spirits on Sunday when she attended church in Norfolk.

eugenie
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

Princess Eugenie

Eugenie shared a rare photo on her Instagram page on Monday to raise awareness for World Cancer Day. The royal wore a navy coloured tea-style dress featuring a daisy print.

queen rania
Photo: © PA
11/14

Queen Rania

The Jordanian monarch looked the epitome of style in this mix of deep shades as she visited the country's National Gallery.

rania pink
12/14

Rania wore a very different outfit for a visit to Istanbul on 3 February – a gorgeous baby pink blouse and grey mohair skirt combo.

princess mary
Photo: © PA
13/14

Princess Mary

Yet another sophisticated trouser suit from Crown Princess Mary. The royal looks amazing in this black tux with wide-legged trousers at an awards ceremony in Copenhagen.

princess marie
14/14

Princess Marie

Aw, so sweet! Here's Denmark's Princess Marie with her husband Prince Joachim and their children Princess Athena and Prince Henrik at the premiere of The Lego Movie 2. Loving her cream coat and jumper with that statement scarf.

