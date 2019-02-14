﻿
5 Photos | Fashion

Royal couples and their best date night outfits for Valentine's Day

They're royal, they're romantic, they know how to dress…

...
Royal couples and their best date night outfits for Valentine's Day
You're reading

Royal couples and their best date night outfits for Valentine's Day

1/5
Next

Gucci gang! When royals rock Gucci like the Insta IT girls
harry meghan date
Photo: © Getty Images
1/5

Happy Valentine's Day everyone! We're feeling the L.O.V.E. here at HELLO! Headquarters and we hope you are too on this sunny (in shock) Thursday. The day of love is all about feeling your best and spreading those feel-good vibes to loved ones. Of course, there's also the task of picking that killer outfit to wow your date or simply feel super sexy in yourself. Our favourite royal couples know a thing or two about date night dressing, often surprising us with some seriously attractive outfits. Prince William in a tux, Princess Eugenie in a leather mini-dress – those royals have seductive style spot on.

Check out these 5 royal couples' top Valentine's looks…

Harry and Meghan

These stylish outfits from the Royal Tour in 2018 totally sum up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for us. Harry dresses casually in chinos and a navy shirt with his sleeves rolled up, complete with rugged beard. Meghan looks amazing in skinny trousers, black stilettos and that cute, deep red wrap around top. Just look at that romantic gaze, aww.

william kate date
Photo: © Getty Images
2/5

William and Kate

One of our favourite looks ever on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from way back in 2011. William looks dapper in a tux and bow tie, James Bond style, while Kate brings the wow factor in a stunning black gown with sweetheart neckline and lashings of jewels, plus cascading wavy locks. Perfect Valentine's attire.

eugenie jack date
Photo: © Getty Images
3/5

Eugenie and Jack

Wit-woo! Princess Eugenie is breath-taking in this fabulous black, leather mini-dress with matching black heels, and her new husband Jack looks pretty smart himself in a simple suit. This dress has got to come back out of the closet for V-Day, surely?

MORE: Gucci gang! When royals rock Gucci like the Insta IT girls

sophie edward date
Photo: © Getty Images
4/5

Sophie and Edward

We love, love, love this elegant red dress with stunning neckline on the Countess of Wessex – and that diamond necklace is incredible too. Prince Edward looks so chuffed with his beautiful wife! A Valentine's winning look for sure.

zara mike tindall date
Photo: © Getty Images
5/5

Zara and Mike

We adore Zara Tindall's fun fashion sense and here she is rocking some tailored black shorts and top with coordinating T-bar heels back in 2015. Loving Mike's stylish three-piece suit too. Couple goals!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...