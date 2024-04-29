Remember Meghan Markle's chic striped shirt dress? You have to see H&M's new-season version

Stripes are making a big comeback for spring 2024 - it has always been a classic look but the shops are absolutely filled with options right now as quiet luxury and timeless style step to the fashion forefront.

Meghan Markle famously has a whole host of striped pieces in her wardrobe, from the blue striped Ralph Lauren shirt she loves, to the sexy black and white striped Posse dress she wore for her birthday last year.

And as someone who keeps track of what the Duchess of Sussex is wearing for a living, I stopped in my tracks when I saw H&M’s new striped shirt dress (£37.99 / $42.50) - it’s so similar to Duchess Meghan's statement-making belted look by Martin Grant.

© Karwai Tang Meghan's designer striped shirt dress, which she teamed with a Prada clutch during her royal visit to Tonga in 2018

The Duchess wore the dreamy striped midi while touring Tonga with Prince Harry way back in 2018, teaming it with high heels and a beige Prada clutch for her daytime engagements. You could do the same with the cotton weave navy blue and white striped H&M dress, which features puff sleeves and a detachable waist belt with stylish metal D-rings.

If you love the dress as much as I do but want more options, I’ve also found some other great looks to copy Meghan’s style.

The Meghan-inspired look is trending for spring at (left to right) River Island, Karen Millen, Boden and Lauren Ralph Lauren

Boden’s ‘Libby’ dress (£90 / $130) is so summery, and comes in not just a green or blue stripe but five more colours and prints, including a honeycomb and mosaic pattern.

And for a “Day out at the polo” look a là Meghan, you really can’t go wrong with a Polo Ralph Lauren cotton shirtdress (£229 / $248). Since she has worn the button-down shirt version, I can imagine this exact look having a place in the Duchess’ closet.

River Island’s Lyocell blend striped shirt dress (£55 / $102) also comes in solid colours - khaki, black and red - and features a belt with tortoiseshell buckle.

And if you want to move away from monochrome, Karen Millen’s cotton blend midaxi dress (£71.40 / $142.80) is tailored, stylish and on sale!

And wondering how to style your striped shirt dress? Well, it really is so versatile - wear it to the office with ballet flats in a bold hue for a pop of colour with a matching tote, or for a sunny holiday look, a raffia clutch and sandals would be just perfect.

You can also dress it down for the weekend, with white trainers, oversized sunglasses and a crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, H&M seems to be very much in tune with Meghan’s famously pared-down chic style - the brand also have a lookalike for her strapless striped Posse tube dress, but it’s selling out fast so you’ll be lucky to grab one if you can!