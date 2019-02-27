﻿
Fashion

Flower power! Royal ladies in spring florals

When nature meets fashion

...
Best photos from Prince William and Kate's surprise visit to Northern Ireland
The daffodils are out, the sun has gone crazy and everywhere you look royals are wearing florals. Spring has definitely come early and we're NOT complaining. Nothing brings us out of our winter hibernation like a vibrant dress painted like a pretty meadow. Makes you want to run across a breezy field, right, Sound of Music style? Well, your favourite royal ladies have all the springtime feels going on right now, from the Queen's latest pastel suit to the Countess of Wessex' monochrome dress with an oriental twist. Their fashion choices are putting us in the best mood.

Take a look at those royal fashionistas in floral prints…

Duchess of Cambridge

Kate looked sensational in this green and red floral dress back in 2017. The mum-of-three wore the stylish outfit for a visit to the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The Queen

Her Majesty looked fabulous in February in this elegant pale blue and yellow suit and jacket ensemble. The monarch chose the outfit for an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch wore the perfect formal spring dress in February when she attended the ceremony of the delivery of the national flag in Madrid. The intricate black leaf pattern is stunning.

Zara Tindall

Such a fun dress! The royal looked fantastic in a floral mini dress with cute poppy detail at a race day on Australia's Gold Coast in January 2019.

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan was already in the floral mood in December 2018, wearing this pretty white dress with delicate black flowers for a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House. It's one of those dresses you can wear time and time again.

Princess Eugenie

Dress envy! Eugenie was stunning in this vibrant dress in May 2018 for the DofE presentations at Buckingham Palace. We adore the wraparound style of her outfit and multi-colour pattern. Like a spring garden!

Princess Charlotte

Little Charlotte knows how to rock a floral frock – and she's only three. The daughter of William and Kate looked so cute in this blue and white dress with Peter Pan collar in 2017.

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice nailed spring chic in this little black dress with a hint of floral. The Princess showcased the look at the Chiltern Firehouse in May 2018.

Queen Maxima

The Dutch monarch wore this beautiful knee-length dress at The Hague in April 2018. Fabulous matching of her shoes and handbag to the red flowers in her frock.

