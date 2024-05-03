Duchess Sophie just wore a Hermès hair bow - and it's a royal masterpiece

Duchess Sophie is so impeccably well dressed, and this week, royal fans have been spoilt for choice with her glam outfits, there's been too many to count!

WATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh delivers a speech

The mother-of-two has worn some great looks, from dresses to jackets, and on Thursday, the wife of Prince Edward pulled out all the stops at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wearing her stunning Hermes scarf

The blonde beauty wore casual yet classic attire consisting of a ME+EM blazer, a black leather skirt, a fabulous cross-body bag, and boots. When she turned round though, we were met with the best surprise - she had tied a stunning Hermès twilly scarf around her mane to form a little bow.

© Hermès Hermès scarves can be worn many ways

The scarf was a true mixture of colours and so pretty! Sophie doesn't often wear hair accessories, especially in bold shades, so it was lovely to see.

© Getty We love Sophie's Twilly scarf

The accessory retails at £185 and it comes in a variety of different prints. You can find similar styles for less at Fortune's Favour and Aspinal of London.

Sophie choosing this scarf may have been a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, who used to wear Hermès scarves frequently. The scarves in question have been individually screen-printed since the 1930s .

Hermès is certainly a royally-approved designer from way back when. Grace Kelly, who had recently become Princess Grace of Monaco, was memorably photographed carrying what's now known as the 'Kelly' bag back in 1956 – at the time, it was thought that she had used the bag to disguise her pregnancy. It was reported to have been named in her honour.

Both the late Queen and Princess Margaret have also worn the headscarves on British postage stamps, and the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted carrying Hermès bags in the past. She also stepped out in their Oran sandals recently, too. A royal flush!