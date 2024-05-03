Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall just wore hoop earrings and the most impeccable power suit
Zara Tindall just wore hoop earrings and the most impeccable power suit

Mike Tindall's wife looked as chic as ever

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall looked dazzling on Friday as she headed to the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Wearing her gorgeous blonde hair slicked back into a ponytail and flawlessly natural makeup, the royal looked glowing as she bumped into her uncle, King Charles.

Zara and the monarch embraced each other in a heartwarming hug and both appeared in great spirits at the event. It was so lovely to see and onlookers were delighted.

King Charles III and Zara embrace happily at the Royal Windsor Horse Show© Getty
King Charles III and Zara embrace happily at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Now, we know that Zara is the perfect style inspiration to follow and take tips from when dressing for any kind of equestrian event, and this latest appearance was no different.

Zara Tindall wearing a grey suit at the Royal Windsor Horse Show © Getty
Zara looked stunning at the Royal Windsor Horse Show wearing a grey suit

Looking as chic as can be, the mother-of-three donned a lovely grey power suit, with flared trousers. The suit featured a light heritage print and she teamed it with a black roll-neck top, a pair of boots, and her favourite black cross-body bag from Aspinal London. Making the ensemble super modern, she added a pair of gold, small hoop earrings. Sublime.

Today's outing marks His Majesty's second since he returned to public duties last week. Charles joined his fellow royal family members, Prince Edward and Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, who have attended this year so far.  

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day 2 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 2, 2024 in Windsor, England.
Duchess Sophie wearing her stunning Hermes scarf

The event is a pretty special one in the royal family's calendar; it has always been a beloved occasion among senior royals. The late Queen Elizabeth II never missed a year.

On Thursday, the lovely Duchess Sophie made an ever-stylish appearance too. The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex wore casual yet classic attire consisting of a ME+EM blazer, a black leather skirt, a fabulous cross-body bag, and boots. Royal fashion fans were also delighted to see she had tied a stunning Hermès twilly scarf around her mane to form a little bow. Major!

