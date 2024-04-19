Duchess Sophie just took on Meghan Markle's favourite jacket style

Duchess Sophie has the best selection of jackets, coats and blazers we've ever seen. We're calling it! She accessories her outfits perfectly with a series of outwear staples, and knows the importance of a great coat. It finishes off any outfit perfectly. So we were delighted to see her rocking a brand new military design on Wednesday afternoon. The royal looked stunning as she visited Yeo Valley Farm in Blagdon.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh wows in her Bally jacket

The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex styled the coat with a heavy A-line skirt in a navy cord material with a pale blue floral shirt underneath.

As always, we heart her choice of accessories - she opted for leather boots in brown, her trusty 'Lunatic Clutch' from Sophie Habsburg and her 'Changing Berlin Earrings' from Lucia Odescalchi Jewels, which we've seen her repeatedly wear.

© Getty Meghan rocking her stunning Celine jacket in 2021

We couldn't help but notice that Sophie's Bally blazer looked just like a garment the beautiful Meghan Markle wore in 2022. Wowing the crowds at the Invictus Games, the 42-year-old's jacket was by designer brand Celine, and although it was shorter than Sophie's, it had the same sleek finish and bold gold buttons. Keeping her laid-back LA look apparent, Meghan teamed the jacket with jeans, a simple white-T shirt and lots of gold jewellery. Sublime.

© Getty Meghan's Celine jacket also had bold gold buttons like Sophie's

Meghan, like Sophie, also adores coats and has a great many in her wardrobe for every occasion. From her Burberry plaid jacket she wore in Scotland when engaged to Prince Harry, to her delightful tan Max Mara 'Rispoli' coat from 2021, she has every type of cover up. Royal coat goals right there!