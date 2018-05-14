﻿
20 Photos | Fashion

Royalty at the glamorous Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more

Look at those gowns...

1/20
Photo: © Getty Images
1/20

As Hollywood royalty flocks to the Cannes Film Festival, they often find themselves mingling with real-life royals from Great Britain and beyond! From Grace Kelly to Princess Beatrice, the worlds Duchesses, Princesses and Queens have been drawn to the French Riviera cinema fest for more than 70 years. Princess Grace was still a Hitchcock heroine when she attended in 1955, while Princess Diana was already an icon when she hit the red carpet with Prince Charles in 1987.

More recently, the royal roster has included VIPS like Charlotte Casiraghi, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg – so scroll down to see the all-time best photos of royals at Cannes! Pictured above is Charlotte Casiraghi attending the Women in Motion Awards Dinner in May 2018, during the annual festival.

charlotte-casiraghi-cannes-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
2/20

Charlotte returned to the same event in 2019, wearing a chic white mini dress by her go-to designer, Saint Laurent.

3/20

Two queens! Modelling legend Naomi Campbell held hands with Queen Rania of Jordan at the Fashion for Relief charity benefit during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu in 2017. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

4/20

Sarah, Duchess of York and daughter Princess Beatrice wore complementing jeweled hues for the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu in 2017. Don't they look stunning? Photo: Ki Price/Getty Images

charlotte-casiraghi-cannes
Photo: © Getty Images
5/20

Charlotte also wowed on the red carpet at the premiere of film Lux Aeterna in May 2019, looking striking in another Saint Laurent dress - this time with multi-coloured embellishments.

6/20

A classic throwback as Princess Diana makes her Cannes debut alongside Prince Charles in 1987, stepping out for A Gala Night In Honour Of Actor Sir Alec Guinness. The Princess wore a silk chiffon gown and stole by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker. Photo:Tim Graham/Getty Images

7/20

Cannes is the place to be, rain or shine! Princess Charlene of Monaco steps on board for the Roberto Cavalli Yacht Party during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2013. Always the cool girl, she wore a chic trouser suit. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage

8/20

Gucci fans Charlotte Casiraghi and Salma Hayek greeted each other with a hug at the Kering Women In Motion Lunch With Madame Figaro, held during Cannes in 2017. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

9/20

Before she married Prince Rainier and became Princess Grace, film star Grace Kelly – Charlotte Casiraghi's grandmother – took in the scenery at Cannes in 1955. Photo: RDA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

10/20

Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg and husband Prince Guillaume made their Cannes red carpet debut at the 70th annual film fest, attending the Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) screening in 2017. We love Stephanie's stunning white gown. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

11/20

French actress Clotilde Courau, wife of Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, looked ethereal on the red carpet for the same screening. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

12/20

Sarah, Duchess of York was spotted stepping off a yacht with Manuel Fernandez during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2015. Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

13/20

Then the girlfriend of future husband Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo, exuded Hollywood glamour at the Marie Antoinette premiere at Cannes 2006. Photo: Richard Lewis/WireImage

14/20

Princess Beatrice and her then-boyfriend Dave Clark attended the Amber Fashion show in aid of the Elton John's AIDS Foundation back in 2009. Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

15/20

Cannes regular Sarah Ferguson sparkled in diamonds at amfAR's 2011 Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/amfAR11/Getty Images for amfAR

16/20

Future Monaco royal Beatrice Borromeo accompanied her beautiful grandmother Marta Marzotto at the screening of Babel at the Palais des Festivals in 2006. Photo: Michel Dufour/WireImage

17/20

Charlotte Casiraghi showed that she has inherited grandmother Grace Kelly's red carpet charisma at the Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted premiere in 2012. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

18/20

The year before she married Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Charlene shared the spotlight with Jennifer Lopez at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 benefit gala. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for amfAR

19/20

What a moment! At amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Benefit in 2006, Sarah, Duchess of York shared a hilarious moment with late comedian Robin Williams. Photo: Getty Images

princess-charlene-cannes
Photo: © Getty Images
20/20

A stunning Charlene Wittstock, now Princess Charlene of Monaco, attends the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in May 2011.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

