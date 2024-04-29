Princess Eugenie just customised her £1600 designer dress for a very important reason

Princess Eugenie and her big sister, Princess Beatrice, are currently at the World Economy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and their fashion has been seriously on point during the conference.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's fashion timeline

Mother-of-two Eugenie in particular looked stunning in a gorgeous black and red floral dress, which came from royally-loved brand Erdem. Her chosen design for this trip is known as the ‘Roisin’ Floral-Print Pleated Midi Dress, which she has worn many times before and is worth around £1600.The pleated style is uber flattering due to the high neck, ruffle sleeves, and waist-defining belt. It also has a midi hem, too.

To be respectful to the culture in Saudi Arabia, the wife of Jack Brooksbank actually customised the look and wore a black top underneath to cover her arms.

According to the website Tourist Saudi, "To avoid offending local sensibilities, or be challenged by the powerful religious police, men and women should cover as much skin as possible."

We also love that the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew rocked a pair of high street shoes! Eugneie chose the 'Hopeful black branded-snaffle-Trim ballet shoes' by Dune Londin which cost £85. Royally-approved shoes for under £100? Bargain!

© Getty Princess Eugenie wearing her Erdem dress in 2022. She wore the same dress at the World Economy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We've been loving the 34-year-old's outfit choices of late. Earlier this month, she headed to the Royal Albert Hall with Beatrice and wore the most chicest, versatile handbag and it's perfect for spring 2024.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie carrying her Strathberry handbag

The royal rocked a grey cashmere mini dress from Gabriela Hearst, suede nude Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps, and the Lana Osette midi bag from Strathberry in a cream colourway with contrasting tan edges.The bag is essentially a bucket bag, featuring a drawstring closure and leather top handle. Though it also comes with a leather crossbody strap, Eugenie carried hers by its handle to give the accessory a more evening-appropriate feel.

Strathberry is loved by the royal ladies. Meghan Markle put the brand on the map first, back in 2017 during her first engagement when she carried one of the brand's bags. The Princess of Wales followed suit and now has a fleet of their handbags, and also the York sisters. There's nothing like a royal stamp of approval, right?