Princess Beatrice launched this royal fashion trend at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar and we are so excited to see what our favourite celebrities will be rocking in accordance to the theme, which for 2024 is the 'Garden of Time'.

Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals and when the stunning Princess Beatrice walked the famous steps back in 2018, we were cheering the mother-of-one on.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked stunning at the Met Gala in 2018

The redhead royal wore a truly dazzling dress by Alberta Ferretti which was giving Grecian goddess vibes. The floor-sweeping gown was made in a deep purple, which really complemented her fiery mane, and gave her a totally classic yet regal stance, with layers of mesh and tulle.

The statement frock had semi-sheer sleeves and gathered cuffs as well as a full-length hem. The cinched in waist detail gave it a feminine undertone and the embellished detail around the neck and also at the cuffs ensured it was bold. Accessory wise, she carried a box clutch, added metallic strappy high heel sandals and more importantly, sported a selection of bedazzled headbands on her head which gave the illusion of a crown.

© Getty Beatrice wore a collection of sparkly headbands

Now we all know how much royals love a headband; Beatrice's sister Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and the Princess of Wales are all partial to the humble headband, and we can't help but think that the eldest York sister kicked it all off.

© Getty Kate wearing her Jane Taylor headband at son Prince Louis' christening in 2018

After all, one of the first times Princess Kate wore a memorable headband was back in 2018 too, but a few months later in July, for her son Prince Louis' christening. Her £960 creation by Jane Taylor was known as the 'Cassandra' and featured a thick platform and had striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top. Prince William's wife has worn many since then.

Beatrice, you officially have the title of royal trendsetter and got in there first!