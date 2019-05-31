﻿
Flower power! Royal ladies rocking floral frocks in summer

It's officially springtime, nature is blooming and floral prints are bang on trend. Vibrant prints are everywhere right now and as the weather warms, we expect to see these stylish royal ladies donning their favourite floral frocks for summer. This cheerful fashion has us smiling non-stop; there's nothing like a meadow-style outfit to raise one's mood.

Often wowing in flower-printed ensembles, who could ever forget the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning floral maxi dress by Erdem which she wore to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. Doesn't she look fabulous in the photo above? The likes of Queen Letizia and the Countess of Wessex are also huge fans of the natural print and even the Queen has been known to don a floral pattern on occasion.

 

Take a look at those royal fashionistas in floral prints…

Back in 2019 Duchess Kate made a surprise appearance at the Back to Nature festival at RHS Wisley in Woking. Making a statement in this demure white dress printed with pink flowers, we couldn’t take our eyes off of the stylish royal. Worth £1,635, the mum-of-three’s floral frock was from one of her favourite brands - Emilia Wickstead.

Duchess Kate looked sensational in this green and red floral dress back in 2017. The mum-of-three wore the stylish outfit for a visit to the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium dressed for a beautiful summer's day as she celebrated Belgium's National Day. Looking delightful in a floral Maison Natan dress, she accessorised with bright blue accessories which made her outfit pop.

Carrying out royal engagements at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid earlier this year, Queen Letizia looked radiant as ever in this pink floral shirt dress from Hugo Boss. Amping up her look with drop earrings and tan stiletto pumps, the Spanish royal certainly knows how to accessorise. 

Queen Letizia looked so elegant in this pretty, printed silk midi dress by the label Sandro. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore the same dress a month earlier so it's clearly popular!

Queen Letizia wore the perfect formal spring dress in February 2018 when she attended the ceremony of the delivery of the national flag in Madrid. The intricate black leaf pattern is stunning.

Perfect in print, Sophie chose a pale pink dress with a floral pattern and a matching wide-brimmed hat for Royal Ascot 2019. She completed her look with pearl drop earrings - beautiful.

The Countess of Wessex looked gorgeous in a green floral dress teamed with white heels as she arrived at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. 

Duchess Meghan was already in the floral mood in December 2018, wearing this pretty white dress with delicate black flowers for a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House. It's one of those dresses you can wear time and time again.

The Queen looked fabulous in this elegant pale blue and yellow suit and jacket ensemble. The monarch chose the outfit for an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

What a fun dress! Zara Tindall looked fantastic in a floral mini dress with cute poppy detail at a race day on Australia's Gold Coast in January 2019.

Dress envy! Princess Eugenie was stunning in this vibrant dress in May 2018 for the DofE presentations at Buckingham Palace. We adore the wraparound style of her outfit and multi-colour pattern. Like a spring garden!

Princess Charlotte knows how to rock a floral frock – and she's only four. The daughter of William and Kate looked so cute in this blue and white dress with Peter Pan collar in 2017.

Princess Beatrice nailed spring chic in this little black dress with a hint of floral. The Princess showcased the look at the Chiltern Firehouse in May 2018.

Queen Maxima wore this beautiful knee-length dress at The Hague in April 2018. Fabulous matching of her shoes and handbag to the red flowers in her frock.

