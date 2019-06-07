﻿
When royals rock their shades! Duchesses Kate, Meghan, Princess Eugenie and more in stylish sunglasses

Take a look at how the royal family style their summer-cool shades…

Amanda Holden just twinned with Princess Eugenie in the yellow lace dress of dreams
The royal family often jet all over the world on official business - so it's only appropriate that they keep a stylish selection of sunglasses for sunnier climes, isn't it? And with the sunshine sometimes beating down here in the UK, too, our favourite royals are only too happy to add a touch of cool to their attire with an on-trend pair of shades.

Be it a classic pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers (a true royal favourite), Meghan Markle's sell-out Finlay & Co sunnies or Duchess Kate's statement Bvlgari face-framers, the royal family are certainly fans of this humble accessory. Scroll through the gallery to see their favourite shades and how they style them…

The Duchess of Cambridge's Bvlgari cat-eye shades

Wimbledon is where we're most likely to see the royals rocking their sunnies in the UK, and Duchess Kate is certainly the court-side queen when it comes to tennis-watching with style (and passion!). For the 2017 tournament, it was her Bvlgari cat-eye frames that came out on top, which retail for £222. Husband William stuck to his favourite Ray-Bans for the occasion.

Meghan's Finlay & Co sunglasses

Meghan caused a mass sell-out when she turned up to the 2017 Invictus Games in her Finlay & Co Percy sunnies. She teamed her personalised pair, which were engraved with her initials MM, with a casual shirt and jeans - prompting many to copy her casual-cool style. After causing the brand's website to crash, the style only came back into stock in March 2018, meaning it took the designer 180 days to get on top of their pre-orders!

The Queen's trusty Silhouettes

Her Majesty is known to wear Silhouette Eyewear as her choice of frames, and she opts for the same when it comes to sunny days out, too. The Queen is a fan of transitional lenses, meaning she doesn't need to worry about changing her glasses when the sun comes out. Here she's pictured at 2019's Epsom Derby Festival, looking pleased as punch in her shades – which are from Silhouette’s Legends collection. The exact style is '1899' in Taupe Brown.

Princess Eugenie's quirky Mr Boho frames

Eugenie is a fan of statement shades, too! Her Mr Boho 'Jordaan' shades seem to be her go-to pair, in a monochrome design. It was her eyewear of choice for the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in August 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex's sell-out Le Specs shades

Meghan sparked yet another fashion sell out when she visited New York to celebrate her baby shower in February 2019, by wearing an accessory most budgets can stretch to. Her Le Specs 'Air Heart' sunglasses, which cost just £45, flew off the shelves almost immediately, though thankfully they're now back in stock, here.

Zara Tindall's stylish tortoiseshell frames

Zara Tindall wowed us with her super-stylish ensemble at 2018's Cheltenham festival, finishing off her grey and teal outfit with a statement pair of sunglasses. The label wasn't confirmed, though they look like Celine's bevel round-frames, which are still available for £235. The 36-year-old also wrapped up warm in an Escada wool coat, worth £875.

Princess Anne's statement sunnies

Princess Anne certainly shies away from tradition when it comes to her choice of eyewear! The Princess Royal often opts for sporty-style shades, as a nod to daughter Zara's equestrian achievements. It is thought that Zara gave her these Adidas Team GB shades from the London 2012 Olympics as a memento - and Anne has continued to wear them since. Here, she is pictured at Ascot in 2013.

Photo: © Getty Images
Beatrice Casiraghi's heart-shaped sunnies

Beatrice is a fan of Saint Laurent's LouLou sunglasses, and who can blame her! With their adorable heart-shaped frames, they are a favourite among film stars, fashion bloggers and models, too. Beatrice's sister-in-law Tatiana Casiraghi has also been spotted wearing the design on a number of occasions. They sell online for £265.

Ray-bans: a royal staple

The royal family are clearly big fans of classic American sunglasses brand Ray-Ban - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Zara Tindall have all been spotted sporting the popular frames. In 2009, during the commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge in Lille, France, both Princes Harry and William chose to team their dapper suits with Ray-Bans - Duchess Kate, meanwhile, often wears hers when she's opting for a more casual look.

Prince Charles' stylish collection 

Prince Charles is a somewhat unlikely fan of on-trend sunglasses, with an enviable collection that he shows off on royal visits and events. He sported a pair of very cool tortoiseshell Ray-Bans while hosting a reception for The Prince's Trust International during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Clarence House Gardens.

The Duke of Cambridge wore his sunnies in Tel Aviv to play football during a session at the Equaliser football programme as part of his tour of the Middle East.

