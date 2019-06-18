Royal ladies' most FABULOUS hats over the years - from Ascot to Trooping the Colour

If there's one thing we love about a formal royal event, it's our favourite royal ladies' commitment to incredible headwear. Whether it's hats, fascinators, Alice bands or hair accessories, the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice certainly know how to wear it well! With plenty of official events throughout the year's calendar, there's always opportunity to see stunning new designs - though summer is arguably our favourite time for royal hat-spotting, since it brings with it Royal Ascot and other racing events. Scroll down to see the likes of Duchess Kate, Princess Beatrice, and the Duchess of Sussex in their most statement pieces…
The Duchess of Cambridge
This stunning Jane Taylor piece is a favourite amongst Kate's fashion fans, worn for her Royal Ascot debut in 2016! It's described by the designer as an 'elegant mesh saucer disc with angular printed feather, and twist detail', and is one of the larger styles of hat Kate has worn. She teamed it with her stunning white lace Dolce and Gabbana dress, which was also a huge hit with royal watchers.