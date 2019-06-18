﻿
Royal ladies' most FABULOUS hats over the years - from Ascot to Trooping the Colour

These women certainly know how to rock a headpiece!

Royal Ascot: 10 of the most stylish celebrities to arrive on Day 1
1-kate-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
If there's one thing we love about a formal royal event, it's our favourite royal ladies' commitment to incredible headwear. Whether it's hats, fascinators, Alice bands or hair accessories, the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice certainly know how to wear it well! With plenty of official events throughout the year's calendar, there's always opportunity to see stunning new designs - though summer is arguably our favourite time for royal hat-spotting, since it brings with it Royal Ascot and other racing events. Scroll down to see the likes of Duchess Kate, Princess Beatrice, and the Duchess of Sussex in their most statement pieces…

The Duchess of Cambridge

This stunning Jane Taylor piece is a favourite amongst Kate's fashion fans, worn for her Royal Ascot debut in 2016! It's described by the designer as an 'elegant mesh saucer disc with angular printed feather, and twist detail', and is one of the larger styles of hat Kate has worn. She teamed it with her stunning white lace Dolce and Gabbana dress, which was also a huge hit with royal watchers.

2-meghan-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex

This was a statement hat look for Meghan, too - also for her Royal Ascot debut, in 2018. Isn't this monochrome design beautiful? It's a Philip Treacy's 'OC423' hat, which she teamed with her Givenchy ensemble. 

3-beatrice-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Beatrice is known for her bold hat choices, and this one didn't disappoint! She wore it to Ladies Day at Royal Ascot in 2015. 

4-beatrice-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
We couldn't leave out this spectacular number from the Trooping the Colour celebrations in 2007 - just look at those feathers! 

5-eugenie-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

Remember Eugenie's tasselled saucer design at Ascot 2018? It's made by one of her favourite milliners, Emily London. 

6-eugenie-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
…and we can't forget this very unique design from Ascot 2009! 

7-sophie-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Sophie went for a very statement feather number for 2018's Royal Ascot, opting for this Jane Taylor design which she teamed with a gorgeous Suzannah dress. She also captured attention with her excitable facial expressions during the races...

8-camilla-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall 

Duchess Camilla looked ultra regal at the 2019 Commonwealth Day service in this deep purple ensemble. She even matched the Queen on the day! 

9-zara-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

A regular at the races, Zara always looks gorgeous in her chosen headwear. She often opts for delicate designs, so this large disc hat was something different for her back in 2014. 

10-john-lewis
Get the look! This John Lewis pillbox hat has been dubbed the 'Meghan', and it's only £40, here - we're sold. That statement feather adds the perfect royal touch, too! 

11-marks-spencer
Why not go for a bold colour with this fuchsia number from Marks & Spencer, where Meghan is also known to shop for her own formal fascinators! It's £39.50, and available in navy blue, too. 

12-philip-treacy
Fancy a splurge? Some of royal-favourite Philip Treacy's stunning designs are available to buy on Net-A-Porter - this chic beret is very Princess Eugenie, we reckon! It's £450, here. 

