Royal Style Watch: The best fashion looks from our favourite regal ladies

lady-frederick-windsor
Photo: © Rex
1/7

The sun is shining and it has been another busy week for the royal ladies. Our favourite regal ladies never have a day off when it comes to impeccable fashion and there have been some seriously big fashion hits this week! Kicking off with the Countess of Wessex, who brought the flower power in a stunning Erdem skirt, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge, who delighted fans with a paisley printed frock. Lady Kitty Spencer headed to the Serpentine summer party in a white, Grecian-inspired gown and the lovely Sarah, Duchess of York was a dream in green when she appeared on This Morning.

 

Lady Frederick Windsor

 

On Tuesday, HELLO! hosted its Star Women Awards which was held in association with Childrensalon. Lady Frederick Windsor looked beautiful in her baby blue and white dress. We loved the puffed sleeves and nude tote bag by Aspinal Lodnon.

sarah-ferguson-this-morning-green-dress
Photo: © Rex
2/7

Sarah, Duchess of York

 

The mum of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked incredible on Wednesday as she appeared on This Morning, dazzling fans in this striking green dress by Cefinn. 

sophie-wessex-red-blazer-floral-skirt
Photo: © Rex
3/7

The Countess of Wessex

 

The Countess of Wessex headed to the Royal Norfolk County Show on Wednesday and looked as glamorous as ever, rocking a classic white shirt, ruby red blazer, high heel espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers and a stunning blue Erdem skirt which was embossed with bright red flowers. How blooming gorgeous! 

 

kate-middleton-paisley-dress
Photo: © PA
4/7

The Duchess of Cambridge

 

As you can see in the photo, the Duchess of Cambridge headed to a photography workshop with her patronage Action for Children on Wednesday. Kate styled her gorgeous paisley Ridley Lodnon dress with the 'Carina' espadrille wedges by Castañer. The queen of recycling her wardrobe, she has been spotted wearing the same pair before.

kitty-spencer-white-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Lady Kitty Spencer

 

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer wowed photographers at the Serpentine Summer party, which was held at Kensington Gardens. The blonde beauty wore an ethereal dress by Alberta Ferretti and jewellery by Bulgari.   

 

queen-letizia-turquoise-dress-hugo-bloss
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Queen Letizia

 

Queen Letizia of Spain met with the members of the Board of Trustees of the Princess of Asturias Foundation wearing a sleeveless turquoise dress by Hugo Boss which is currently on sale for £272.95. She carried a nude bag and a pair of fancy high heels by Magrit.

queen-maxima-blue-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Queen Maxima

 

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands appeared at the opening of No Limits horse stables in a pale blue textured dress that had a bardot neckline. She topped the look off with a wide -brimmed hat.

 

