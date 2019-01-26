﻿
16 Photos | Fashion

Royal fashion risk-takers! Daring dresses from Kate, Meghan and co

The royal rule breakers...

Backless dresses, sheer lace and plunging necklines: these are just some of the surprising features we've seen on royal outfits over the years. Yes, Duchess Kate et al have been known to raise eyebrows on occasion with their dress choices. From Queen Letizia of Spain's recent plunging lace dress to Princess Eugenie's floral thigh-split frock, those regal ladies certainly know how to shock us sometimes.

 

Before joining the royal family, Duchess Meghan was a regular on the front row at fashion weeks, showing off her enviable figure. Since marrying Prince Harry she has kept her style very elegant, but at a summer wedding she raised eyebrows when she flashed a lace bra under her dress (above).

 

Take a look at the photos below for more risque royal looks...

The Duchess of Cambridge

Since Duchess Kate wore that see-through lace dress with black underwear at a St Andrews' student catwalk show back in 2002, we haven't seen her in anything quite so risqué, but she did wow when she wore this stunning dress to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards in 2014.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Always experimental with her style, the Spanish Queen turned heads back in December 2018 wearing this beautiful midnight blue dress in Madrid. The sleeveless outfit featured a pleated skirt, cinched in waist and super-sexy top half with a deep V neckline and see-through lace.

Princess Eugenie

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in July 2019 on a visit to London's Westminster Abbey. The royal dressed in an elegant green sheer dress by Alice & Olivia which featured a risqué thigh-high split revealing a shorter green slip beneath.

Princess Diana

Though not as overtly revealing as some of the other looks on this list, Princess Diana's customised LBD from Greek designer Christina Stambolian made headlines in 1994 because of the timing. That same night, Prince Charles revealed in a TV interview that he’d been unfaithful to her but all the newspapers could talk about the next day was Diana’s 'Revenge Dress' with its high split and bare décolletage.  

 

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer didn’t hold back at the 2018 Evening Standard Film Awards, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress with a lace bodice and sheer lace. All eyes were certainly on her.  

 

Pauline Ducruet

Pauline Ducruet, the daughter of Princess of Stephanie of Monaco, didn’t forget her trousers (or a shirt) in October 2018 - this leather jacket really was all she wore. But then it was Paris Fashion Week so she can be forgiven for trying a departure from the norm.

 

Princess Stephanie 

Pauline's salacious style choices are in the genes. Check out the low-cut dress her mum Princess Stephanie wore for a party back in the 80s.

Pauline Ducruet

The asymmetric black dress that Pauline Ducruet slipped into in 2018 had a side split that was added a little va-va voom to her look.

 

Talita Von Furstenberg 

Talita Von Furstenberg, Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg's daughter, decided against wearing a bra at an event at Paris Fashion Week in 2017. Despite some cleverly placed sequins, very little was left to the imagination.   

 

Princess Diana 

Princess Diana oozed sex appeal when she wore this backless dress to a Washington gala dinner in 1996. Her lucky dance partner? Designer Calvin Klein.

Sarah Ferguson

Never one for the demure, the Duchess of York left very little to the imagination when she opted for this plunging satin gown in Cannes in 2011. Well if you’ve got it…

 

Talita Von Furstenberg

There's no such thing as 'too short' for royal rebel Talita Von Furstenberg. This lingerie-inspired look set tongues wagging when the Princess turned up to a Chanel dinner in LA.
 

Zara Tindall 

The Queen's granddaughter wowed guests (and then-boyfriend Mike Tindall) when she turned up to a ball in 2004 wearing this peach gown which was pretty revealing for the royal.

Lady Amelia Windsor

If you're going to the Fashion Awards, you need an outfit that pushes boundaries. Lady Amelia Windsor did just that in 2017, wearing this sheer bustier dress from Dior.

 

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco showed off more than a bit of skin when she turned up to the 2017 Rose Ball in this satin and lace gown from Chanel. The red lipstick only added to her sultry look. 

