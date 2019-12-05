﻿
Pantone Colour of the Year 2020: Royals wearing Classic Blue, from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle, Princess Diana & More

Classic Blue is very regal, don't you think?

Pantone Classic Blue - Colour of the Year 2020
The Pantone Color of the Year 2020 has been announced, and it's Pantone 19-4502 Classic Blue! Classic Blue symbolises protection, stability, peace, and confidence, as well as encouraging deep thinking, open mindfulness, and communication. We think there's a regal look about the hue as well, which is why we've delved through the archives to find our favourite royals wearing a 'Classic Blue'. Keep scrolling to see Kate Middleton, Meghan Marke, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and a stunning retro photo of Princess Diana, who also stepped out in the shade.

 

Kate Middleton wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
Kate Middleton wearing Classic Blue

For the first time ever, Pantone has debuted a unique multisensory approach that includes not just the sight of the Color of the Year, but also the taste, texture, scent and sound of the Colour of the Year - how very modern. To bring the colour of Classic Blue to life, Pantone partnered with Firmenich, AudioUX, LANDR, and The Inside to provide a multi-sensory experience that describes the Colour of the Year.

Meghan Markle wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
Meghan Markle wearing Classic Blue

According to the findings, the sight of the Colour of the Year 2020 is in our psyches as a restful colour; Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquillity to the human spirit, offering refuge.

Autumn Phillips wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
Autumn Phillips wearing Classic Blue

The sound of Classic Blue, Vivid Nostalgia, is nostalgic and takes us to a place that is comforting and familiar.

Queen Letizia wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
Queen Letizia wearing Classic Blue

The texture of the Colour of the Year 2020 translates into a soft, velvety texture, further emphasising the calming quality of the colour.

Princess Beatrice wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
Princess Beatrice wearing Classic Blue

As calming as it is, it also elicits feelings of empowerment to expand the mind and build a foundation for the future.

Princess Diana wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
Princess Diana wearing Classic Blue

The taste of the colour is described as gentle and elegant and explores the idea of maturing through ripening.

Princess Eugenie wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
Princess Eugenie wearing Classic Blue

The scent of the colour involves contemplation and a feeling of optimism for the future, with notes of blue water and sea salt lifted by airy sky.

The Queen wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
The Queen wearing Classic Blue

The shade has been described as a reflective blue tone. And Classic Blue fosters resilience.

Sarah Ferguson wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
Sarah Ferguson wearing Classic Blue

Laurie Pressman, the Vice President of the Pantone Colour Institute, said: "The Pantone Colour of the Year highlights the relationship between trends in colour and what is taking place in our global culture at a moment in time, a colour that reflects what individuals feel they need that colour can hope to answer."

Sophie Wessex wearing Classic Blue - Pantone's Colour of The Year 2020
The Countess of Wessex wearing Classic Blue

Classic Blue is also described as genderless and is the perfect foundational anchor shade, as well as making a strong statement on its own.

