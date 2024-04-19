Meghan Markle just wore a pair of Hermès sandals in a colour we've not seen before

The Duchess of Sussex has been in the news a lot of late thanks to her incredible appearance at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Palm Beach.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at the polo

We loved the snap of her chatting to a friend after the event, dressed down in a super casual yet chic look. The 42-year-old wore a sky blue linen shirt (which is rumoured to belong to her husband, Prince Harry, due to its oversize fit) and a pair of white trousers. But did you see her shoes? The mother of two was seen sporting a pair of Hermes 'Oran' sandals, arguably the most instantly recognisable - and not to mention sought-after - sandals money can buy.

© Hermés Meghan's Hermés Oran Sandals in Rose Porcelaine

Meghan also has the same pair in tan, the shade that is the most popular. The timeless sliders have been around since 1997 and we’ve also seen them on countless supermodels and celebrities alike. Featuring a simple design with one strap in the Hermès 'H', the flat, slip-on style is so versatile, but one pair will set you back an eye-watering £610.

© Getty Meghan loves sandals and Hermés are one of her favourite brands

We are still reeling over the exquisite look she rocked to the polo.

Looking like a total vision, the former Suits star sported an ivory silk dress from one of her favourite fashion designers from back in the day, Heidi Merrick, nude court heels from her go-to shoe brand Aquazzura, a white and gold Valentino crossbody bag, gold jewellery from Cartier and Chanel earrings. Sublime!

Meghan tied the back of her dress to reveal a large bow and left her shoulders bare, as well as a cut-out panel at the front. Just beautiful. The designer of the dress, Heidi, was delighted Meghan chose one of her designs, and took to Instagram, alongside a stylish snap of the former actress, and said: "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, just glowing in our Ginger dress. We’ve put it on Pre-order, so you can order online - we will cut this week. I couldn’t be more grateful to the Duchess for her support. Xx Heidi."

Get in the queue ladies!