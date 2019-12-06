﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: this week's best outfits from Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more regal ladies

The regal ladies have winter dressing nailed

Victoria Beckham’s gold trousers - are you brave enough to wear them?
amelia windsor
It's been a fabulous fashion week for the royals, with a stunning array of winter dresses, coats and suits on display. In the UK, Duchess Kate stepped out in both smart and casual attire, while the Duchess of Cornwall and Lady Amelia Windsor wowed us in elegant evening gowns.

 

The European royals have been working their winter wardrobes too, with Queen Letizia treating us to three stylish ensembles and sophisticated looks from both Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Victoria. Crown Princess Mary showcased several gorgeous dresses while on tour in Indonesia.

 

Our favourite look of the week has got to be from Lady Ameila Windsor (pictured above). The young royal was mesmerising in her Philosophy Official blush pink gown at The Fashion Awards on 2 December in London. The model shared a photo of her dress on her Instagram page, revealing that the piece was made from recycled tulle from previous collections. Stylish and eco-friendly!

 

See their stunning outfits below…

kate middleton
Duchess of Cambridge

 

We've seen a glam and a dressed-down Kate this week – both looks equally stylish. The mum-of-three wore a pair of jeans, trendy puffer jacket and hiker boots to visit a Buckinghamshire farm. The duchess looked extremely festive in her green jumper and red jacket.

 

MORE: Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery

puffa jacket
Get the look! £35.99, New Look

kate green dress
The Duchess attended the Queen's reception for NATO leaders and their spouses and partners at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the NATO alliance. She donned a bespoke high-neck crepe midi dress in green by Alexander McQueen, and wore her brunette hair in a loose, wavy style.

letizia tassle dress
Queen Letizia of Spain

 

We can always rely on the beautiful Letizia for a killer outfit and here she is wearing the most fabulous black pencil dress for an awards ceremony in Madrid. The royal's glamorous frock featured mesh shoulders with black tassels falling to her hips, and she added a matching black clutch and her Manolo Blahnik snakeskin print heels, along with Joyas de Pasar diamond earrings.

 

MORE: 4 times Duchess Kate has dressed just like Princess Diana

letizia monochrome
On Monday, former journalist Letizia donned a flattering monochrome outfit for a reception at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Wearing a white silk blouse tucked into a black maxi skirt, the mother-of-two looked elegant as she received those attending the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP25). The skirt was from H&M's 2016 Conscious Exclusive collection. She paired the skirt with Manolo Blahnik black snakeskin pumps and Gold & Roses earrings.

letizia tweed suit
Letizia's most recent look is this super chic tweed suit. We love her belted jacket and floral-print skirt, which she teamed with some navy heels. The royal was attending the opening of an exhibition in Madrid.

princess victoria
Crown Princess Victoria

 

Such a chic ensemble from the Swedish Princess! Victoria stepped out in this maroon trouser and top combo with a beautiful lilac coat with belt-tie on Monday. The royal attended an environmental seminar in Stockholm.

asos coat
GET THE LOOK: Maxi coat in lilac, £65, ASOS

camilla
Duchess Camilla

 

The Duchess of Cornwall attended the Royal Film Performance of 1917 this week at London's Leicester Square and dazzled onlookers in a floor-length black velvet evening gown by Bruce Oldfield and matching cape with a bright pink lining. She carried an elegant black and gold clutch.

 

MORE: Pantone Colour of the Year 2020: Royals wearing Classic Blue, from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle, Princess Diana & More

mary peach dress
Crown Princess Mar

 

While we're all freezing. Denmark's Princess Mary is enjoying the warmer Indonesian climate during her brief tour to the region. She's worn some pretty dresses on her trip; this elegant patterned peach frock which she wore during an event in Jakarta is one of our favourites.

pink dress
Mary was sensational in this vibrant pink floral wrap dress with black edging on Tuesday. She wore the beautiful frock for a dinner celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Denmark in Yogyakarta, Central Java.

charlene jumpsuit
Princess Charlene of Monaco

 

How cool does Charlene look at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?! The Monaco royal donned a chic blue jumpsuit with white piping for a trip to the Formula 1 race track on 1 December.

maxima
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

 

Vivacious Maxima is known for her love of bold, bright colours, so it was no surprise to see her in this fun colour-clashing ensemble at the Prince Claus Award ceremony in Amsterdam on Wednesday. Maxima wore a purple midi dress from Claes Iversen's SS 2017 Couture collection which had a black and red print and red floral detailing around the neckline. She added a bright red coat and a pair of matching heels with see-through panels.

