It's been a fabulous fashion week for the royals, with a stunning array of winter dresses, coats and suits on display. In the UK, Duchess Kate stepped out in both smart and casual attire, while the Duchess of Cornwall and Lady Amelia Windsor wowed us in elegant evening gowns.
The European royals have been working their winter wardrobes too, with Queen Letizia treating us to three stylish ensembles and sophisticated looks from both Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Victoria. Crown Princess Mary showcased several gorgeous dresses while on tour in Indonesia.
Our favourite look of the week has got to be from Lady Ameila Windsor (pictured above). The young royal was mesmerising in her Philosophy Official blush pink gown at The Fashion Awards on 2 December in London. The model shared a photo of her dress on her Instagram page, revealing that the piece was made from recycled tulle from previous collections. Stylish and eco-friendly!
See their stunning outfits below…