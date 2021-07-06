﻿
22 Photos | Fashion

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more

Look at those gowns...

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
You're reading

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more

1/22
Next

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princesses Beatrice, Charlene and more
Fiona Ward
Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
Photo: © Getty Images
1/22

As Hollywood royalty flocks to the Cannes Film Festival, they often find themselves mingling with real-life royals from Great Britain and beyond!

From Grace Kelly to Princess Beatrice, the world's Duchesses, Princesses and Queens have been drawn to the French Riviera cinema fest for more than 70 years.

MORE: Read all the latest royal fashion news

Princess Grace was still a Hitchcock heroine when she attended in 1955, while Princess Diana was already an icon when she hit the red carpet with Prince Charles in 1987.

More recently, the royal roster has included VIPS like Charlotte Casiraghi, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg – so scroll down to see the all-time best photos of royals at Cannes! 

Pictured above is Charlotte Casiraghi attending the Women in Motion Awards Dinner in May 2018, during the annual festival.

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
Photo: © Getty Images
2/22

Charlotte returned to the same event in 2019, wearing a chic white mini dress by her go-to designer, Saint Laurent.

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
3/22

Sarah, Duchess of York and daughter Princess Beatrice wore complementing jeweled hues for the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu in 2017. Don't they look stunning? Photo: Ki Price/Getty Images

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
4/22

A classic throwback as Princess Diana makes her Cannes debut alongside Prince Charles in 1987, stepping out for A Gala Night In Honour Of Actor Sir Alec Guinness. The Princess wore a silk chiffon gown and stole by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker. Photo:Tim Graham/Getty Images

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
Photo: © Getty Images
5/22

The People's Princess also stepped out on the red carpet that same year wearing a statement puffball skirt. 

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
6/22

Two queens! Modelling legend Naomi Campbell held hands with Queen Rania of Jordan at the Fashion for Relief charity benefit during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu in 2017. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
Photo: © Getty Images
7/22

Charlotte also wowed on the red carpet at the premiere of film Lux Aeterna in May 2019, looking striking in another Saint Laurent dress - this time with multi-coloured embellishments.

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
8/22

Cannes is the place to be, rain or shine! Princess Charlene of Monaco steps on board for the Roberto Cavalli Yacht Party during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2013. Always the cool girl, she wore a chic trouser suit. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
9/22

Gucci fans Charlotte Casiraghi and Salma Hayek greeted each other with a hug at the Kering Women In Motion Lunch With Madame Figaro, held during Cannes in 2017. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
10/22

Before she married Prince Rainier and became Princess Grace, film star Grace Kelly – Charlotte Casiraghi's grandmother – took in the scenery at Cannes in 1955. Photo: RDA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
11/22

Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg and husband Prince Guillaume made their Cannes red carpet debut at the 70th annual film fest, attending the Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) screening in 2017. We love Stephanie's stunning white gown. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
12/22

French actress Clotilde Courau, wife of Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, looked ethereal on the red carpet for the same screening. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
13/22

Sarah, Duchess of York was spotted stepping off a yacht with Manuel Fernandez during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2015. Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
14/22

Then the girlfriend of future husband Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo, exuded Hollywood glamour at the Marie Antoinette premiere at Cannes 2006. Photo: Richard Lewis/WireImage

MORE: Royal wedding tiaras - See the spectacular looks worn by the world's princess brides

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
15/22

Princess Beatrice and her then-boyfriend Dave Clark attended the Amber Fashion show in aid of the Elton John's AIDS Foundation back in 2009. Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
16/22

Cannes regular Sarah Ferguson sparkled in diamonds at amfAR's 2011 Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/amfAR11/Getty Images for amfAR

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
17/22

Future Monaco royal Beatrice Borromeo accompanied her beautiful grandmother Marta Marzotto at the screening of Babel at the Palais des Festivals in 2006. Photo: Michel Dufour/WireImage

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
18/22

Charlotte Casiraghi showed that she has inherited grandmother Grace Kelly's red carpet charisma at the Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted premiere in 2012. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
Photo: © Getty Images
19/22

Charlotte wore a stunning floral gown for the premiere of Carol at 2015's festival.

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
20/22

The year before she married Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Charlene shared the spotlight with Jennifer Lopez at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 benefit gala. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for amfAR

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
21/22

What a moment! At amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Benefit in 2006, Sarah, Duchess of York shared a hilarious moment with late comedian Robin Williams. Photo: Getty Images

Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more
Photo: © Getty Images
22/22

A stunning Charlene Wittstock, now Princess Charlene of Monaco, attends the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in May 2011.

MORE: A look back at Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's stunning royal wedding day

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.