Glamorous royal women at Cannes Film Festival! See Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlene, Queen Rania and more

You might like...
-
17 times Kate Middleton stunned with her iconic Wimbledon outfits
-
19 breathtaking royal engagement rings: Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall, Sarah Ferguson & more
-
Meghan Markle's go-to summer style staples - from designer sunglasses to panama hats
The Duchess of Sussex has described herself as a classic California girl in the past, and we reckon summer is definitely her season.With that in mind,...
-
17 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
-
12 pictures of Princess Diana with her royal in-laws