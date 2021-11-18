Instagram star Debbie Le aka The Fashionable Pan reveals this year's winter trends In partnership with Next

With the cold snap fully upon us, it’s time to consider your winter wardrobe. Items like a cosy but versatile coat, slick new pair of boots and take-it-anywhere bag are set to become your most worn so it’s important to invest wisely.

Luckily the new collection at Next is serving up some of the most stylish staples on the high street. You’ll find comfy duvet coats and checked shackets, chic leather trousers and chunky boots for days on-the-go, plus an array of cheery patterned knits to mix and match into your existing closet.

Here, influencer Debbie Le aka @thefashionablepan models her four favourite looks exclusively for HELLO!, plus there’s some added inspo with six more must-haves to elevate your everyday essentials and wear all the new trends your way…

Shacket, £65, T-Shirt, £12, Bag, £24, Trousers, £35, all Next

Debbie says "I’m obsessed with this red checked shacket. It’s oversized, cosy and looks really stylish over a simple tee, jeans and boots. The perfect weekend look."

Dress, £35, Bag, £26, Boots, £42, all Next

Debbie says "A knitted dress with ankle boots is the simplest way to dress for daytime. I love the shape and fit of this cream Fair Isle maxi. I’ve paired it with cream ankle boots for a polished look."

Jumper, £32, Gilet, £50, Jeans, £26, Boots, £89, all Next

Debbie says "Equestrian meets Parisian chic! Who doesn’t love a Breton knit? I’ve styled mine with a gilet and added a red bag to match my lipstick – a pop of red always gives me extra confidence to face the day!"

Knitted Vest, £32, Coat, £88, Trousers, £38, Boots, £62, Bag, £25, all Next

Debbie says "This beige longline Puffa coat is one of the best I’ve seen on the high street. I’ve layered it over a half-zip sleeveless knit and utility-inspired khaki trousers to give added edge.”

Black signature block heel buckle zip boots, £66, Next

Made from real leather and with a buckle zip, these are a classic shape you can pair with jeans, leggings or a maxi dress. A wear-on-repeat item.

Christmas jumper, £32, Next

Patterned knits are for life not just for Christmas! Snowflake shapes combine with bright red stripes in this fair isle jumper, worn here with leather trousers and converse, or try it with your favourite pencil skirt for smarter days.

High neck knit dress, £36, Next

Made from soft cotton and acrylic, this knee-length roll neck dress comes in khaki, black or camel and will become your go-to on those days you just don’t know what to wear. Try it under a black leather jacket and an oversized scarf.

Borg coatigan, £54, Next

Available in mink grey, berry red or black, this coat/ cardigan hybrid will keep you cosy worn over a knitted dress on chillier days. Add snakeskin ankle boots and a clutch bag to take it from day to night.

Puff sleeve cable knitted jumper, £36, Next

In timeless cream with a cable knit pattern and puff sleeves, this jumper can be worn with leather trousers, jeans or shrugged over the shoulders with your favourite dress for evenings out.

Tan borg large quilted zip through jacket, £58, Next

The perfect piece to throw on for the school run or running errands at the weekend, this textured jacket is machine washable and zips up over your favourite knit, blouse or dress to add extra warmth on cold winter days.

Shop more stylish winter outfits now at Next.