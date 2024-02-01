9 best thermals for women to keep warm & cosy this winter

The temperature has officially hit single digits in the UK, and while spring may be around the corner, it's not here quite yet. Whether you're indoors or outside, the best (and most cost-effective) solution to the cold is to invest in some trusty thermals.

When shoppers think of thermals, they often have a not-so-chic stereotype, but we mark you wrong. Long gone are the days when thermals resembled a pair of long johns.

In fact, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, NET-A-PORTER and many other online retailers sell whole collections of thermals, from tops to leggings, which you could easily wear out and about, they are that stylish. There's even sleek thermal underwear.

How we chose the best thermals for women