9 best thermals for women to keep warm & cosy this winter

The temperature has officially hit single digits in the UK, and while spring may be around the corner, it's not here quite yet. Whether you're indoors or outside, the best (and most cost-effective) solution to the cold is to invest in some trusty thermals.
When shoppers think of thermals, they often have a not-so-chic stereotype, but we mark you wrong. Long gone are the days when thermals resembled a pair of long johns.
In fact, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, NET-A-PORTER and many other online retailers sell whole collections of thermals, from tops to leggings, which you could easily wear out and about, they are that stylish. There's even sleek thermal underwear.
How we chose the best thermals for women
- Warmth: Of course the most important factor when choosing thermals is how effective they are at keeping in the heat. Everything in this edit is either an item we've tried and loved ourselves or has five-star customer reviews, and they're all from HELLO!'s trusted brands.
- Style: Equally, why choose anything other than stylish thermals when there's so much choice?
- Price: We've included plenty of affordable options if you're on a budget, with a couple of higher price items for those who want to invest.
M&S Heatgen™ Light Thermal Polo Body
Editors note
Marks & Spencer's trending thermal body has a chic high neck cut with long sleeves for extra warmth. We love that it's designed to look smooth under your clothes with no lines.
Marks & Spencer's thermal collection is created using the brand's Heatgen™ light technology. The high-tec fabric holds on to your body heat from your skin to keep you warm, while also absorbing any moisture to keep you dry and comfortable.
John Lewis Heat Generating Thermal Top
Editor's note
For a versatile piece that will fit comfortably underneath all of your clothes, choose this round-neck thermal top from John Lewis. It has plenty of stretch for ultimate comfort.
This heat-retaining long sleeve top is anti-static and quick drying with moisture wicking properties. It's available in grey, white and black.
LAPASA Women's Thermal Underwear Set
Editor's note
If you're looking for affordability, Amazon's thermal set includes a cosy long-sleeved top and leggings for less than £30 (or $35).
This fleeced-lined set is a favourite of Amazon customers thanks to its silky soft texture and comfort. It's designed to maintain your body temperature with minimal friction against your skin.
Helly Hansen Merino Midweight Crew Base Layer
Editor's note
If you need thermals specifically for outdoor activities, you won't find better than skiwear brand Helly Hansen. This top is made from a warm but breathable 100% merino wool exterior combined with a 100% LIFA® wicking interior, to regulate your temperature and keep you dry.
Available in ten different colourways, this Helly Hansen base layer also features flat lock seams for comfort and durability. It comes in the perfect mid-cut to tuck into trousers or wear with leggings.
FALKE Women's Warm Thermal Underwear
Editor's note
FALKE's clever thermal underwear locks in heat while also maintaining breathability. Bestsellers for a reason, they're a game-changer when you need to stay warm and comfortable in sub-zero temperatures.
Made from a thermoregulating Merino wool mix with odour-resistant qualities, these FALKE briefs are suitable for low to medium impact activities. They're designed to mould to the shape of your body for maximum freedom of movement.
Uniqlo HEATTECH Fluffy Thermal Socks
Editors note
They say keeping warm should start with your head and your feet. Uniqlo has a whole collection of thermals, but first on our shopping list are these cosy fluffy socks. We'll be wearing them with loungewear all winter.
Uniqlo's HEATTECH thermal collection uses innovative fabric technology from Japan to absorb and retain your body heat. The tiny fibres are just one tenth of the width of a human hair to trap air, preventing warmth from escaping, while wicking away moisture from your body to keep you dry.
Calzedonia Thermal Super Opaque Tights
Editor's note
Thought you couldn't keep out the cold while still wearing your favourite mini skirts and dresses? Calzedonia disagrees. Their super opaque thermal tights are made with an internally brushed material for added warmth.
Calzedonia's thermal tights come in eight different shades to suit any outfit. Customer reviews say they're so soft and comfortable.
Cordova Ribbed Thermal Top
Cordova uses NILIT® Heat technology to create its stylish base layers. The yarn incorporates coffee charcoal made from coffee bean residue to keep you warm - pretty impressive.
Mountain Warehouse Talus Base Layer Pants
Editors note
Outdoors brand Mountain Warehouse knows how to do thermals for activities in the coldest climates. Their base layers are moisture-wicking and use densely-packed fibres to retain heat and warmth without adding bulk.
These leggings are lightweight and quick-drying, ensuring you stay warm and dry even when active. Available in four shades, they're also currently on sale.