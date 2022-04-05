Fashion and beauty fans will LOVE this glam weekend popup – how to get free tickets and see the latest spring trends In partnership with Klarna

After an extended spell in lockdown, we’re ready for the return of IRL events and some long overdue pampering, so the launch of the SHEIN x Klarna popup couldn’t have come at a better time.

The fashion commerce giant and global shopping service are uniting to host a FREE immersive fashion and beauty experience in London, with three days of expert talks, beauty treatments and freebies for every guest – and all you need to do is register for your ticket on Eventbrite.

Based in The Stables in Covent Garden, join HELLO! Fashion’s own Deputy Beauty Editor Elle Sixsmith and BBC Three Glow Up contestant @beautybybelinda for a beauty trend forecasting talk at 1pm on Saturday 9 April, then catch Editor Jill Wanless at 2pm as she hosts a SHEIN style talk with all the pro advice you need to pack the perfect holiday capsule wardrobe.

There will also be free manicures and a hair styling station from 3-6pm to get you ready for the perfect night out!

Elsewhere across the weekend, enjoy a day of expert beauty advice on Friday 8 April with tutorials on how to create an updo, wear makeup with confidence, and a trend talk with influencers @ling.KT and @wunmibello. Enjoy a free massage, available all-day, or join yoga expert Eve Boggenpoel for a yoga class on Sunday 10 April as well as a fun calligraphy workshop hosted by @calligraphy.by.kiki.

Throughout the three days expect complimentary cakes courtesy of Peggy Porschen and an on-site barista serving fresh coffee, plus a flower stall to celebrate the first signs of spring.

So, whether you're looking for inspiration for your spring wardrobe or just want to indulge in a week of fashion and beauty, book your FREE ticket now.

SHEIN x KLARNA: THE SCHEDULE

Friday 8 April

12pm - 2pm

Hair Styling Station: Learn how to create the perfect updo

2pm - 4pm

Wear Your Confidence: MUA masterclass with SHEGLAM

4pm - 6pm

Style in the Spotlight: trend talk with @ling.KT and @wunmibello



Saturday 9 April

1pm - 2pm

Beauty Trend Forecasting: with Elle Sixsmith, Deputy Beauty Editor of HELLO! Fashion and @beautybybelinda from Glow Up

2pm - 3pm

SHEIN Style Talk: with Jill Wanless, Editor of HELLO! Fashion

3pm - 6pm

Get Ready with SHEIN: free manicures and hair styling station



Sunday 9 April

All Day

Free massages

12pm - 1pm

Finding Stillness: Yoga class with Eve Boggenpoel

2pm - 3pm

Calligraphy Class: with @calligraphy.by.kiki



Location

The Stables

40 Earlham Street

London

WC2H 9LH

NEAREST TUBE STATION: COVENT GARDEN OR LEICESTER SQUARE

The SHEIN x Klarna popup runs from 8 to 10 April. Tickets are free and available from the Eventbrite page. Shop the latest collections from SHEIN using Klarna now.