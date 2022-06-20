Instagram star Debbie Le aka The Fashionable Pan reveals the summer high street hits she's wearing, and where In partnership with Next

Perhaps you’ve got a long-awaited holiday on the horizon, or a busy diary full of social events with friends and family. Either way, the new season calls for a wardrobe refresh, and the latest collections at Next are serving up fresh summer style at brilliantly affordable prices.

Beloved on the great British high street, the brand offers an array of flattering, comfortable and colourful looks for any occasion – think Broderie Anglaise blouses, breezy maxi dresses, and stylish swimwear for all your poolside posing.

Here, fashion buyer turned Instagram Influencer Debbie Le aka @thefashionablepan models five of her favourite looks for HELLO! as well as sharing where each outfit will take her. Plus there’s some added inspo with six more must-haves to elevate your everyday summer essentials whether you’re home or abroad. Happy browsing!

Blouse, £40, Shorts, £28, Sandals, £48, Clutch, £30, Earrings, £12.50, all Next

Debbie says ‘I love the crochet trim and feminine detail on this pretty co-ord. I can see myself reaching for this all summer, whether at a garden party or girls’ brunch. The voluminous sleeves paired with a peplum hem add an interesting silhouette and the shorts are a perfect length to dress up or down. Style with a pair of gladiator sandals and a mustard clutch.’

Trousers, £42, Hat, £20, Sunglasses, £12, Sunglasses Chain, £7, all Next

Debbie says ‘This is the perfect set to pack for a holiday. The palazzo pants will look chic and sophisticated worn over a swimsuit for sunset drinks. Wear with mules or gold strappy sandals and pull the look together with a pair of oversized shades and your favourite floppy hat.’

Vest, £15, Kimono, £36, Jeans, £45, Belt, £14, Sandals, £36, Sunglasses, £16, all Next

Debbie says ‘The white jeans and orange top are summer fresh, and elevated by the pretty printed kimono. Try adding some tan accessories for an understated yet elegant look – I’ll wear this sightseeing with the family.’

Dress, £55, Sandals, £32, Necklace, £18, Earrings, £12.50, all Next

Debbie says ‘I’m a huge believer of wearing what makes you happy and for me, bright and bold colours really lift my mood. This is a stand-out dress – stylish, happy and fun, like me! Try pairing with flat strappy sandals and a contrasting necklace. I’ll wear this on casual days during summer with the children.’

Dress, £55, Sandals, £54, Bag, £28, Cuff, £10, Earrings, £12.50, all Next

Debbie says ‘I’m obsessed with this elegant silk halter-neck dress from the Rochelle series. Perfect for any special occasion, wear it with your hair loosely tied back to show off the beautiful neckline, and add strappy sandals and a coral bag.’

More of our summer favourites from Next

One shoulder swimsuit, £42, Next

With a striking ikat print, this flattering one-shoulder swimsuit will also double as a top paired with shorts or a skirt at evening drinks. It features shaping mesh panels along the stomach and a belt to cinch you in at the waist.

Neutral Panama hat, £15, Next

The ultimate in timeless accessories, a Panama hat never goes out of style. Shelter from the sun or add a sharp touch to kaftans or linen suits.

Ecru White Linen Mix Trousers, £25, Next

Look to natural fabrics to stay cool in the heat – these breezy pull-on linen trousers will prove versatile for balmy days. Dress up with a linen blazer and blouse or layer over swimwear or a tank top to stroll to and from the beach.

Blue Chambray Linen Blend Knot Front Shirt, £28, Next

Tie this linen shirt over matching shorts or a denim skirt for off-duty summer style.

Strappy Broderie Hem Maxi Dress, £48, Next

White dresses look gorgeous with a tan, so try this one with espadrilles and a raffia tote bag for evening drinks.

Cut-Out Plunge Swimsuit, £38, Next

In a bold neon colourway, you’ll look the part whether wearing this swimsuit on a great escape or closer to home. Style it like Rochelle with a long white shirt and shades.

Shop all looks featured by searching HELLOFASHION at next.co.uk. Find more stylish summer looks now in Next stores or online.