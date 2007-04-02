High jinks at slime-filled kids' awards

In a raucous, fun-filled ceremony at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards music stars and Hollywood players found themselves covered in green goo. Brandishing a hose pipe at a celebrity audience, which included Nicole Kidman and Gwen Stefani, host Justin Timberlake made sure all and sundry were liberally doused in the sticky stuff.



At the show the SexyBack singer began the evening by descending from the ceiling on a large orange Nickelodeon sign. The 26-year-old musician then broke into a Broadway show tune, taunting spectators with the boast that he was too famous to be slimed. "You'll never get a drop of slime on old J.T.," he sang - only to get a thorough soaking later together with several high-profile guests.



Others in the line of fire included Spider Man Tobey Maguire and funnyman Vince Vaughn. Oscar-winner Nicole narrowly escaped a drenching, but clearly appreciated the night's revelry, smiling broadly as she accepted a gong for her animated penguin adventure Happy Feet.



Ben Stiller took the night's top honour, the Wannabe Award, for the celebrity children would most want to be like. Other winners included Adam Sandler, voted favourite male movie star, and Dakota Fanning, who was named favourite female movie star.



"I can't believe this, oh my goodness," said the 13-year-old actress, who giggled her way through her acceptance speech. "I want to thank all of you out there who voted for me. I consider all of you my friends!"