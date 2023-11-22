Nicole Kidman's children Sunday and Faith to step back into the spotlight with famous mom following Big Little Lies news?

Nicole Kidman seemingly confirmed a third season of Big Little Lies last weekend, and fans are holding out hope that it will be in the not too distant future.

What's more, it could end up being a family affair, as it wasn't just Nicole - who plays Celeste Wright in the award-winning show - starring in the last series, but her daughters too.

The star shares her youngest two children, Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12, with country musician Keith Urban, and in season two, the pair were both given roles as extras.

The girls had a fantastic time being on set with their mom, and Nicole opened up about the experience back in 2019. Talking to You magazine, she said: "They're not coddles on the set.

And that's good for them. It's given them a stronger understanding of what I do; it's made us all closer."

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman has revealed there will be a third season of Big Little Lies

Sunday and Faith have also been extras in The Undoing, starring Nicole and Hugh Grant, and had voiceover parts in Angry Birds.

Seeing as they tend to travel around with Nicole when she's working on set, it might well be the case that they get asked - or indeed ask - to have extra roles once again come season three of the show.

© Photo: Instagram Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday and Faith were extras in season 2 of Big Little Lies

Nicole's comments about a possible season three were made during a Q&A at the CME Group Tour Championship on Saturday.

In the footage, the actress said: "I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."

© Home Box Office Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies

“And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI," she then added. Nicole previously expressed her hopes for a third outing back in 2020.

"Everyone's working. Hopefully, we can collide again at one point," she said at the time. Co-star Reese Witherspoon also hinted at another season during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2020.

© Getty Images The award-winning actress played Celeste in Big Little Lies

She said: "I don't know. We're thinking about it and if people want to see it…" HBO chief Casey Bloys also said: "I think the thing with Big Little Lies is you have a group of people who all really love working together but obviously they're some of the most high-profile people working in entertainment.

"Reese [Witherspoon], Nicole, Zoe [Kravitz], Laura [Dern], everybody is so busy. It would be great to get the band back together at some point but right now everybody is so busy and there's no idea, where we're all saying 'that makes perfect sense'. I think it's more of one of those 'someday'," he told Deadline in 2020.

