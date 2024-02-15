Gwen Stefani reveals extravagant present husband Blake Shelton bought her for Valentine’s Day amid split rumors

As love blossomed across the globe on Valentine's Day, Gwen Stefani made a radiant appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! putting to rest any whispers of discord in her marriage.

The pop icon, aged 54, gleefully shared the early Valentine's surprise she received from her husband, Blake Shelton, a departure from the traditional flowers.

"He usually gets me flowers, but this year I got this..."

Her eyes sparkled almost as much as the emerald ring she pointed out to the audience, exclaiming, "I love you Blakey!" with the warmth of genuine affection.

Blake was later filmed doing some last-minute shopping, joking that he was looking for gifts for Gwen. "I just realised it's Valentine's Day and I need something for Gwen," he said.

Earlier in the day, Gwen embraced the festive spirit, engaging in a playful TikTok trend with a fan.

The duo humorously traded the typical floral gifts for Gwen's GXVE makeup, chanting, "Girls don't want flowers for Valentine's Day... We want makeup."

The jest was visualized as the fan tossed makeup products into a shopping bag, a cheeky nod to the sentiment expressed in the video.

This month, the Stefani-Shelton duo had already spread their love to fans, sending bouquets with a note, "Thanks for being a fan! xoxo, Gwen & Blake #gwbloom."

Recipients of this floral kindness took to social media to express their gratitude, with one fan sharing a snapshot of the tulips blooming in a vase, captioning, "Thank you so much for the beautiful flowers. I love you guys so much," tagging the couple and Gwen's team.

Another fan captured her excitement in an unboxing video, marveling at the blooms sent from Bouqs, and echoing the sentiment of love towards Gwen and Blake.

The day's festivities saw Gwen solo, as she hosted a party in Los Angeles to celebrate the Valentine's Day range of her beauty brand, GXVE Beauty.

Donning a pink fluffy blazer and matching pants, she fully embodied the spirit of the day. Her signature style was on full display with a wet-look ponytail, complete with a slick twist, and her features highlighted by vibrant scarlet lipstick and winged eyeliner.

Throughout the event, Gwen was the epitome of a gracious host, sharing moments with beauty influencers like Patrick Starr and playfully showing off the life-size mascara wand decoration.

Blake, whom she married in 2021, was noticeably absent from the event, sparking further curiosity about their relationship amidst ongoing rumors.

While Gwen celebrated with her beauty brand, Blake's schedule brimmed with commitments, including the upcoming Back to the Honky Tonk tour and extra concert dates.

His entrepreneurial ventures were also a focus, with the new Las Vegas location of his bar and restaurant, Ole Red, and the promotion of his bar-themed game show, "Barmageddon."

Amid their individual pursuits, Gwen has her sights set on an electrifying performance at the 2024 Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. Additionally, she excitedly announced a reunion with her band, No Doubt, for a highly anticipated show at this year's Coachella.

Yet, the couple's strong individual identities and career focuses have not been without scrutiny. Late last year, Gwen's social media activity raised eyebrows when fans noticed Blake's absence from her Instagram feed.

Concerned inquiries flooded the comments, with one fan probing, "What happened to all the videos of you and Blake?"

Despite the rumors and public speculation, Gwen's Valentine's Day appearances and the glint of her new emerald ring speak volumes, showcasing a love that remains vibrant

