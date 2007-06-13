'Fantastic' night out for lovebirds Ioan Gruffudd and Alice

13 JUNE 2007



Among the stars turning out for the British premiere of Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer, there were two audience members who looked particularly radiant. Sharing a tender kiss on the red carpet were the film's stretchy Mr Fantastic, Ioan Gruffudd, and his fiancée Alice Evans, who are still clearly besotted with each other after seven years together



The couple - who both wore satin for the bash, him a blue shirt, her a yellow gown - are to wed this September. And as well as helping plan the nuptials, the Cardiff-born actor has been thrashing out the details his stag do with his best man - little brother Al. "He was trying to plan a load of activities like go-karting and paintball, but I said, 'Al, lets just go to Vegas'," reveals the hunky star.



Joining Ioan and his wife-to-be at the event was the actor's co-star Jessica Alba, who cut a stunning figure in a golden satin gown. The 26-year-old actress, Ioan's love interest in the flick, has been getting to grips with a new aspect of being a big screen superhero lately - being made into a kids' toy. "It's funny seeing yourself as an action figure," she says. "But my family love it. I have lots of cousins and they've all started collecting them."



British celebrities turning up to see the life-size heroes in action included Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint and R&B star Javine, who attended with her rapper boyfriend Harvey.



The film continues the story of Mr Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and Thing, who learn they aren't the only super beings in the universe when they square off against evil baddies Silver Surfer and the planet-eating Galactus.