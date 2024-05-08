Gypsy Rose Blanchard's then and now photos have to be seen to be believed

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, once a victim of Munchausen by proxy, has undergone a profound transformation, both inside and out. On Tuesday, May 7, she took to social media to share a poignant reflection of her journey from a troubled past to a hopeful present.

In a compelling side-by-side photo posted on both TikTok and Instagram, Gypsy-Rose juxtaposed two very different moments of her life.

The first image captures her at 18 years old, sitting in a wheelchair, clad in colorful pajamas and a pink sweatshirt, her youthful face framed by a matching beanie as she clutches stuffed animals.

This starkly contrasts with the current photo of her at 32, where she appears in a sleeveless black blouse and glossy pink lipstick, exuding a newfound confidence and maturity as she lies in bed.

© Instagram Gyspy Rose has transformed dramatically since she was 18

Accompanying the visual narrative on TikTok was Alessia Cara's anthem "Scars to Your Beautiful," a fitting backdrop for her message of resilience and recovery.

The post was tagged with references to her upcoming Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, and included an uplifting message: "Stay positive, there is always hope."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s first TV interview since release from prison

On Instagram, Gypsy-Rose offered a closer look at her transformation, emphasizing the beauty and strength found in overcoming one's past.

"There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past. #selflove," she captioned, resonating with her followers who have witnessed her evolution.

© TikTok Gypsy looks so different

This reflective moment comes shortly after Gypsy-Rose's trip to Los Angeles, where she attended Lifetime's Television Academy For Your Consideration event.

At this panel, moderated by Janine Rubenstein, she opened up about her experiences since her release from prison in December 2023 and the impact of sudden media attention on her mental health.

© ABC 20/20 Still from Gypsy Rose Blanchard's 2019 interview on ABC's 20/20 with Amy Robach

"I'm very much an introvert," Gypsy-Rose shared, revealing the challenges she faced adjusting to life in the spotlight.

"And so coming out and this media storm hit me, and I was... At first, I really, really was touched by the positivity that people were showing me. And then as social media began and how it always does, it turned negative. It started to have a negative effect on my mental health."

© Greene County Sheriff Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard with her late mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard provided by the Greene County Sheriff office

Embracing her new beginning, Gypsy-Rose also underwent a physical transformation, which included dyeing her hair blonde and undergoing rhinoplasty. These changes were more than cosmetic; they were symbolic of her desire to distance herself from her past and embrace a new identity.

"I felt like, you know, going into prison, growing my hair out, that was me evolving into my own back then, but then coming out of prison was another evolving moment for me. So I think that right now I'm very comfortable in the way I look, and I'm proud and I have confidence now," she explained to People at the event.

The upcoming premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up on June 3 on Lifetime promises to delve deeper into her story.