Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp is one of the famous faces that has been linked to The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, the film the late Heath Ledger was lensing when he died
British actor Jude Law could star as one of four reincarnations of Tony, the character played by the late actor
Reports suggest that Irish hearthrob Colin Farrell has been lined up to help complete the Terry Gilliam film
17 FEBRUARY 2008
A host of famous faces are said to have stepped forward to star in The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, the film the late Heath Ledger was lensing at the time of his death.
Hollywood stars Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Colin Farrell have all been linked to the Terry Gilliam fantasy flick. The movie tells the tale of a travelling circus troupe who, through a deal with the devil, take members of their audience through a magical mirror to explore their imaginations.
Since Heath's role involved him falling through the magic mirror four times, the actors may appear as different parts of his character.
Director Terry, who also worked with Heath on The Brothers Grimm, has fought to save the production since the actor's death last month.
"He very much wants to go on with the movie," revealed Christopher Plummer, who stars in the title role. "I can very much understand why – because he wants to dedicate it to Heath, of course."