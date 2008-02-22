Birthday hugs for Drew from best pal Cameron at pre-Oscars party

There's nothing better than celebrating your birthday with your closest gal pal by your side - a sentiment clearly held by Charlie's Angels co-stars and best friends Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.



Locked in a warm hug, it was clear the pair were sharing a special moment on the eve of Drew's special day as they partied away the last hours of the actress' 32nd year at a pre-Oscars party in LA on Thursday night.



Though their hectic schedules often keep them apart, the pair always make the effort to be together on Drew's birthday. Last year they jetted to Hawaii to celebrate with a sunshine- and surf-filled break before flying back for the Academy Awards.



With this year's ceremony just days away, Drew and Cam were joined at the party by a host of famous faces gearing up for the event. Anna Friel - the latest British actress to hit Hollywood - put in a glam appearance with her partner, Harry Potter actor David Thewlis. Also on hand were Spanish best supporting actor nominee Javier Bardem and Madonna.