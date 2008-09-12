The British actor with his young co-stars at the London screening of The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas, a film based on an award-winning novel about the holocaust told from the point of view of an eight-year-old German boy
Dustin Hoffman, who's a pal of David's, was accompanied by his wife Lisa to the premiere
12 SEPTEMBER 2008
Also at the screening was David's pal Dustin Hoffman, who treated the gathered crowds to a playful spectacle when he danced down the red carpet with wife Lisa.
Keira Knightley's hunky boyfriend Rupert Friend - who plays a young Nazi officer - was there, too. With Keira busy on the promotional trail with The Duchess, Rupert was joined by Bond Girl chum Rosamund Pike.