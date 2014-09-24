Strictly Come Dancing: first songs and dances revealed

hellomagazine.com
Strictly Come Dancing 2014: the first songs and dances revealed
Get ready Strictly Come Dancing fans! There are only two days to go until this week’s double dose of dancing – and ahead of the first live show, the dances and songs for each pair have been revealed.
In alphabetical order, here are the stars with the chosen dances and songs…
Alison Hammond and Alijaz Skorjanec will be performing the Cha Cha to I'm Every Woman by Chaka Khan.
Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev will be performing the Cha Cha to Can You Feel It by The Jacksons.
Frankie Bridge and Kevin Clifton will be performing the Waltz to Someone Like You by Adele.
Gregg Wallace and Aliona Vilani will be performing the Cha Cha to Hot N Cold by Katy Perry.
Jake Wood and Janette Manrara will be performing the Tango to Toxic by Britney Spears.
Jennifer Gibney and Tristan MacManus will be performing the Jive to Happy by Pharrell Williams.
Judy Murray and Anton du Beke will be performing the Waltz to Mull of Kintyre by Wings.
Mark Wright and Karen Hauer will be performing the Cha Cha to I'm Your Man by Wham.
Pixie Lott and Trent Whiddon will be performing the Jive to Shake It Off by Taylor Swift.
Scott Mills and Joanne Clifton will be performing the Cha Cha to Rock DJ by Robbie Williams.
Simon Webbe and Kristina Rihanoff will be performing the Jive to Good Golly Miss Molly by Little Richard.
Steve Backshall and Ola Jordan will be performing the Tango to Born To Be Wild by Steppenwolf.
Sunetra Sarker and Brendan Cole will be performing the Tango to Bad Case of Loving You by Robert Palmer.
Thom Evans and Iveta Lukosiute will be performing the Waltz to You Raise Me Up by Westlife.
Tim Wonnacott and Natalie Lowe will be performing the Cha Cha to Shop Around by Captain & Tennille.
Strictly Come Dancing show one will air at 9pm on Friday, followed by show 2 on Saturday night at 7pm.