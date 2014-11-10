MIC's Lucy Watson: "Louise has cheated on Alik"

Made in Chelsea started off with a leisurely afternoon of Tai Chi with the boys, before Stevie introduced his friend and new MIC cast mate, Josh, to the group. The boys bonded over exercise before Stevie Johnson admitted to Proudlock that he was worried about falling for Stephanie Pratt again when she returned to London.

Josh Shepherd is close friends with Stevie Johnson



Meanwhile, Rosie, Binky and Louise talked about Binky turning down Will as she was "happy being single", while across town, Will and Logan awkwardly bumped into Alex Mytton.



"You must have heard about what happened the other night," said Will following Binky rejecting him at his birthday, much to Alex’s glee.



With Stephanie back, Hello! Online blogger Lucy Watson revealed that "Louise has cheated on Alik."



While Lucy’s sister, Tiffany, and Sam Thompson went on a date to play crazy golf, Louise treated her boyfriend to breakfast in bed.

Stephanie and Louise are reunited



Stephanie met up with Stevie while Proudlock played his wing man and accompanied the awkward date.



“Chelsea is where my heart is,” said Stephanie, smiling at Stevie.



Lunch dates were a popular choice of outing it seems as Andy, Toff and Jamie met up for drinks and chatted about Tiffany and Sam’s date.



“Get out of the friend zone and kiss her,” said Jamie, mid phone call to Sam. Unfortunately for the wannabe lothario, Tiffany dodged his advances. Literally.



“At least we know you’re a Watson,” joked Sam, embarrassed at the rejection.



As Binky left home, she bumped into Alex who proceeded to give her a letter than he had written her, apologizing for his actions.



Back at lunch with Stevie, Proudlock said that he had to meet up with friends, leaving his ‘bowery boi’ with his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie before he said that he wanted to attempt being friends with the Californian beauty, much to her disappointment.

Stephanie, Louise and Stevie were best friends last time in London



At Sophie's Bavarian party later that week, the MIC cast mates were in high spirits rocking their lederhosens and plaits. Spencer and Stephanie caught up over beer before the lothario brought over new boy, Josh, to romance the American star.



Josh won her over in minutes after mentioning his bulldog puppy, leading to Stephanie giving him her phone number.



Meanwhile, Binky opened Alex’s letter with Sophie and Rosie before her ex boyfriend caught her reading the letter and apologized for cheating on her.



Across the room, Stephanie and Lucy chatted about Louise’s cheating scandal, before the romantic duo, Alik and Louise, joined them and said how much they were loving time in England together.



When they left, Lucy was worried about bringing up the cheating allegations with Louise.



"She'll lie anyway," said Lucy, before Stephanie pointed out that even so, it wasn’t a good enough reason not to tell her about the rumours.

Alik and Louise's relationship is on the rocks

The next day, Jamie Laing, Alex and Josh enjoyed brunch, cuddling Josh’s bulldog puppy. The new boy reveled in telling his friends about getting Stephanie’s number, before the quick mover called her and organized a date.



Over in Chelsea, Stevie and Lucy talk about Stephanie and the fact that he thinks him and Stephanie will be able to remain friends, despite dating other people.



"I'm not here to cause trouble," said Lucy before she revealed that their mutual friend said that Louise had kissed someone else, whilst drunk, the night before Alik moved to London.



"Honey I'm home," shouted Alik as he walked out the door, just minutes after Lucy left Louise’s.



His girlfriend then told him about Lucy's news before saying "I think it's worse for me,” much to Alik's shock.



"I think it's very unfair for you to give me an ultimatum," said Alik, after Louise told him to decide whether he really wanted to be with her.



“I'm so in love with you and I don't know what to do," he said, breaking down into tears.



Tune in next Monday at 9pm on E4 for more Made in Chelsea drama.