Julianne Moore heads back to work after Oscars win - after revealing all-night celebrations

Julianne Moore was the toast of Hollywood on Sunday as she was named Best Actress at the 2015 Oscars. The Still Alice star celebrated her success by partying all night with husband Bart Freundlich by her side – before heading straight to the airport for a flight back to New York to start work on her next film, Maggie's Plan.



Sure enough, on Tuesday Julianne was pictured with her new co-star Ethan Hawke filming at an outdoor ice rink in Brooklyn for the upcoming romantic comedy.

Julianne, 54, was wrapped up against the cold in a black coat, pink scarf, cream hat and mittens as she gingerly moved about on the ice. At one point Ethan, 44, glided up behind her, seemingly helping her character to find her feet as they skated on the rink together.



It's been a whirlwind few days for the four-time Oscar nominee actress, who shared details of her post-win celebrations as she spoke to Australia's Kyle and Jackie O radio show from the US on Wednesday morning.

"We stayed out until 5am in the morning that night, I flew back to New York City at around 8am so I didn't get any sleep," Julianne revealed. "I was pretty delirious that night."



Elegant Julianne looked spectacular for her moment in the spotlight in a custom-made Chanel gown designed by Karl Lagerfeld. She was seen sharing a sweet kiss with her proud husband Bart at the Governors Ball immediately following the awards, before making her way to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Julianne might have been surprised by her Oscar win – but her husband wasn't. "This is the first time I've told anyone this," the actress said in the press room afterwards. "(Bart) was the first person to see (Still Alice). The first time I saw the cut, he came with me… I heard him crying and I was like, 'What's going on?' When we walked out of there, he said, 'You're going to win an Oscar.'"