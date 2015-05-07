The Mindy Project cancelled after three seasons

The Mindy Project has been cancelled by Fox after three seasons. The sitcom, created by and starring Mindy Kaling, had aired on the network since 2012.

The show had attracted a cult following over the last three years, and news of its cancellation prompted thousands to express their disappointment on Twitter. Many also appealed for another network to commission the show for another series.

"Waking up to find out #TheMindyProject has been cancelled is quite possibly the worst way to start this day off," wrote one, while another tweeted: "Fox has cancelled #TheMindyProject?! What a dark day for us all. Seriously."

However all may not be lost for fans of the comedy series; E! News reports that the show's producers are currently in talks with streaming service Hulu for a multi-season pick up.

Indeed, Mindy didn't appear too disheartened in a short video posted to her Instagram account. The 35-year-old played dumb, asking fans: "Hey guys, I'm in Montana, is anything happening in LA? #themindyproject".

Hey guys, I'm in Montana, is anything happening in LA? #themindyproject A video posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 6, 2015 at 8:25pm PDT

The accompanying video shows the actress winking at her fans, leading many to speculate that the show has actually been commissioned by another network.

Mindy was previously optimistic that the show would continue for a fourth series. Speaking ahead of the third season finale, the actress said: "I'm so proud of the show. There's nothing really that I would do differently in the way that we've built those in the last couple of years, and I love our relationship with Fox and I would love for it to just continue."

Regardless, the actress was proud of all she had achieved with the programme over the last three years.

"I would love for that to be the legacy, that it was a breeding ground for insane talent," she told E! News.