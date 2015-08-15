Strictly Come Dancing 2015: Katie Derham joins the line-up

Katie Derham has been named as the fifth competitor for Strictly Come Dancing 2015. The BBC Proms presenter, 45, said she is "extremely excited" to be a part of the entertainment show.

"Strictly Come Dancing is such a national treasure, and I'm extremely excited to be a part of such a wonderful show," she said. "I spend hours admiring professional musicians and performers at the Proms and at BBC Radio 3, so I'm thrilled to have the chance to throw myself into an equally demanding and beautiful world.

Katie Derham will compete on Strictly Come Dancing

"It will be a totally new experience for me, and I can't wait to get going."

Katie hosts BBC Proms and has her own BBC Radio 3 show, but made her name when she became the youngest ever national newsreader on British television when she joined ITV News in 1998.

The 45-year-old is the fifth contestant confirmed for the dancing competition, which is due to return to TV screens this autumn.

On Thursday, former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote joined the line-up, and said she "can't wait to get started" on the show. Meanwhile another soap star who has already commenced her Strictly training is EastEnders actress Kellie Bright. The 39-year-old had a simple reason for signing up - to get fit.

"One of the main reasons I decided to do the show is the fact that I'm going to be 40 this year and to be the fittest I've ever been at this point in my life would be a great thing," Kellie explained to BBC Radio 2 Breakfast host Chris Evans.

Representing the guys are TV chef Ainsley Harriott and Jeremy Vine, who said he aimed to be "doing the splits by September" when he was named this year's first competitor.