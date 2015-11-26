X Factor's 4th Impact reveal what they really think of mentor Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

X Factor stars 4th Impact have praised their mentor Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, saying they consider her their "big sister". The Filipino girl group – comprised of sisters Almira, Celina, Mylene and Irene – were speaking to Luke Franks at the Talk Talk VIP Party on Wednesday night.

They told the crowd: "She is like our big sister, so sweet. The kindest person we have ever met."

The 4 most adorable, appreciative young ladies I have the pleasure of working with @4thimpactmusic When were together we become 5th impact ✋🏼👌🏼👊🏼💥 A photo posted by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Nov 4, 2015 at 12:25pm PST

It's not the first time the group have heaped praise on their mentor; speaking to ITV as they prepare for their quarter-finals performance on Saturday they described her as a "genuine person with a huge heart", and said they'd love to perform one of her hits with her.

The girls got a taste of what it would be like to share a stage with Cheryl recently when they had an impromptu dance-off during X Factor rehearsals. Sharing a video of the fun on Instagram, the group wrote: "Finally! We got to dance with you @cherylofficial. Hopefully we can perform together on real stage #4thimpact."

Finally! We got to dance with you @cherylofficial 😍 Hopefully we can perform together on real stage 🙏🏻 #4thImpact A video posted by 4TH IMPACT (@4thimpactmusic) on Nov 16, 2015 at 6:44am PST

It appears the fondness is mutual. Cheryl recently shared a photo of herself with the girls together, writing: "The 4 most adorable, appreciative young ladies I have the pleasure of working with @4thimpactmusic When we're together we become 5th impact."

While the group have clearly hit it off with Cheryl, they were recently forced to clear up rumours of bad blood with fellow contestant Lauren Murray after she appeared to push them out of the way during Sunday's live results show.

The sisters shared a video on Twitter, explaining: "Hello guys we are 4th Impact and this is Lauren. Please stop telling her anything because she's the one who supports us a lot. She's our friend. We love Lauren. She's great. She's saying, 'Come on Che'. It's not bad, okay?"